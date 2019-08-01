EUR/USD Current price: 1.1035

German Manufacturing activity contracted more than anticipated in July.

US ISM and Markit Manufacturing PMI up next.

EUR/USD could begin an upward corrective movement if above 1.1070.

The EUR/USD pair has extended its decline to 1.1026, its lowest since May 2017, as dollar’s momentum post-Fed persisted throughout the Asian session. Pressuring the shared currency, the German Markit Manufacturing PMI was downwardly revised from its preliminary estimate to 43.2, a seven-year low as the downturn gathers pace, according to the official report. Manufacturing output in other economies was upwardly revised, which led to the Union’s final index to 48.0, as previously estimated and above the market’s forecast of 47.7. Nevertheless, the sector remained in contraction territory in July.

The US has just released weekly unemployment figures, which showed that Jobless Claims in the week ended July 26 increased to 215K worse than the 214K expected. Later today, the US will publish the official ISM Manufacturing PMI for July, foreseen at 52.0 vs. the previous 51.7. The Markit Manufacturing PMI for the same month is expected at 49.5 from 49.2 previously. On Friday, the US will release the Nonfarm Payroll report, the last first-tier event of the week.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is trading a handful of pips above the mentioned low, retaining the bearish tone according to intraday readings. In the 4 hours chart, it is developing below all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA accelerating south at around 1.1120. Technical indicators stand within oversold levels, with modest downward slopes, indicating absent buying interest. The 1.1000 figure is a tough bone to break, and if reached, the pair could bounce. However, as long as it remains below 1.1070, the risk of a bearish breakout of the psychological figure is high.

Support levels: 1.1025 1.0995 1.0960

Resistance levels: 1.1070 1.1100 1.1145