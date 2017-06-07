EUR/USD analysis: poised to challenge 1.1460 on a poor NFP

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1421

The EUR/USD pair trimmed most of its weekly losses and re-surged above the 1.1400 level, getting an expected boost from the ECB's account of the monetary policy meeting, as the document showed that policymakers discussed removing the pledge to increase their bond-buying program if needed in their policy communication, but decided to be cautious as the economic recovery has yet to result in higher inflation, and to prevent upsetting financial markets. Further supporting the advance was receding demand for the greenback, after data released this Thursday disappointed, particularly that related to employment. The ADP survey showed that the private sector added 158K new jobs, below the expected 185K, while weekly unemployment claims for the week ended June 30th surged to 248K from previous 244K. A positive surprise came from the final services PMIs, as the official ISM index came in at 57.4, well above expectations of 56.5, whilst the Markit index jumped to 54.2 from an initial estimate of 53.0.

Speculative interest will now focus on the upcoming US NFP report to be release this Friday with the country expected to have added 179K new jobs in June, and the unemployment rate to remain steady at 4.3%. The worst-than-expected employment numbers released ahead of the report may lower the bar a bit, but anyway, seems unlikely that even with a positive surprise, the greenback can change course.

From a technical point of view, the pair remains around its daily high and not far from the yearly one set at 1.1445, with technical readings supporting additional advances, given that in the 4 hours chart, indicators maintain their strong upward momentum in positive territory, whilst the 20 SMA has turned higher below the current level. The pair has a strong static resistance in the 1.1460 level, with a break above it probably fueling the advance, at least short-term, towards the 1.1490 region first, an up to 1.1525 then.

Support levels: 1.1380 1.1340 1.1290

Resistance levels: 1.1460 1.1490 1.1525

