The US Dollar maintained its softer tone at the start of a new trading week and assisted the EUR/USD pair to build on last week's bounce from closer to yearly lows. Trade war jitters continued fueling fears of a sharp economic slowdown and now seem to have forced investors to start pricing in a possible rate cut by the Fed. This was evident from the ongoing slump in the US Treasury bond yields, which turned out to be one of the key factors hurting the greenback.
The already weaker sentiment surrounding the buck deteriorated further after the latest ISM survey-based data for May showed that the outlook for the manufacturing sector fell to its lowest point since October 2016. Adding to this, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said that a rate cut may be warranted soon given the rising risk to economic growth as well as weak US inflation and did little to ease the USD bearish pressure.
The pair rallied over 100-pips intraday, taking along some short-term trading stops placed at 50-day SMA barrier around the 1.1200 handle, and tested a resistance marked by the top end of a five-month-old descending trend-channel. The now seems to have stabilized near three-week tops as market participants now look forward to the prelim Euro-zone consumer inflation figures for some meaningful impetus. This will be followed by the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's scheduled speech later during the early North-American session, which might further collaborate towards making it yet another eventful day for the major.
From a technical perspective, the trend-channel resistance coincides with 100-day SMA and should now act as a key trigger for the pair's next leg of a directional move. A convincing break through the mentioned barrier, currently near the 1.1280 region, leading to a subsequent move beyond the 1.1300 handle might negate any near-term bearish bias and prompt some aggressive short-covering move towards reclaiming the 1.1400 round figure mark.
On the flip side, the 1.1210-1.1200 region (50-day SMA) now becomes immediate support to defend, which if broken might turn the pair vulnerable to slide back towards testing the 1.1135-30 intermediate support before eventually falling to challenge the 1.1100 round figure mark.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
