EUR/USD
On Thursday, the EUR/USD currency exchange rate found support in the weekly R1 simple pivot point at the 1.1837 level. It resulted in a surge. The surge initially respected the upper trend line of a channel up pattern and the weekly R2 simple pivot point's resistance. However, on Friday morning the pair shortly pierced the trend line before returning to trade just above the weekly R2 simple pivot point.
If the sideways trading is replaced with a surge, the EUR/USD could surge up to the 1.1900 mark. However, note that the upper trend line of the channel up pattern could provide resistance and slow down the pair. Above the 1.1900, the most close by technical resistance level was the weekly R3 simple pivot point at 1.1947.
Meanwhile, the rate could continue to fluctuate sideways above the weekly R2 simple pivot point or decline. A potential decline would look for support in the 55-hour simple moving average and the 1.1850 level. Below these levels the weekly R1 simple pivot point at 1.1837 and the 100-hour simple moving average at 1.1830 could provide support.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds onto four-week highs ahead of critical Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1880 in tense trading before the all-important Nonfarm Payrolls. The dollar is on the back foot after weak leading indicators. The euro is shrugging off disappointing eurozone PMIs.
GBP/USD eases from monthly highs near 1.3850
GBP/USD is trading under 1.3850, retreating from the highs it hit as investors position toward the all-important Nonfarm Payrolls. Elevated UK covid cases, worries about new taxes and a downgrade of Services PMI for August weigh on sterling.
XAU/USD at a critical juncture ahead of NFP, upside appears favored
Gold price finds support amid sluggish USD, China’s stimulus hopes. Weak US data hint at dismal NFP print, weigh on Fed’s tapering expectations. Gold’s 4H technical setup remains in favor of bullish traders, NFP awaited.
Polkadot awaits trigger for 30% gains
Polkadot price recently sliced through a critical supply barrier, indicating a resurgence of buying pressure. DOT is likely to experience another leg-up if this momentum continues to hold, which could even retest the all-time high in a highly bullish case.
NFP Preview: How low can the dollar go? Extremely low expectations point to a greenback comeback
The dollar is data-dependent – and that data has been downbeat, sending the dollar down. Has it gone too far? Weak leading indicators have significantly depressed expectations for August's Nonfarm Payrolls.