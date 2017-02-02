EUR/USD analysis: Payrolls can help the greenback only temporarily

EUR/USD Current price: 1.0793

The EUR/USD pair closed the day marginally higher, a couple of pips below the 1.0800 threshold, but managed to extend its gains up to a fresh 2017 high of 1.0828 intraday. The American dollar traded softly against all of its major rivals, undermined by FOMC's monetary policy statement that failed to provide any signal on upcoming rate hikes, but European currencies were unable to take as much advantage as commodity-related ones. The common currency found support in local data, as in the EU, producer price inflation surged in December by 0.7% when compared to November, and up to 1.6% YoY from previous 0.1%, the fastest pace in nearly four years, driven by soaring energy costs, according to Eurostat.

In the US, weekly unemployment claims fell down to 246K for the week ending January 27, whilst Nonfarm Productivity rose in the last quarter of 2016 to 1.3%, above market's forecast but below a previous upwardly revised 3.5%. Finally, the US unit labor cost, also for the last quarter of 2016, rose by less than expected, up to 1.7% from a previously revised 0.2%. If it weren't because of Trump-related uncertainty, such data, ahead of the NFP release, would have been enough to support the case of a faster rate hike pace coming from the FED, and therefore a stronger greenback. The Nonfarm Payroll report, to be released this Friday, will probably have a similar effect over the greenback, with any positive figure overshadowed by uncertainty about Trump's policies.

Technically, the EUR/USD pulled back from a major resistance area, as the 1.0800/40 region has probed strong back in 2015 and 2016, when it acted as a major static support. The area is a tough bone to break, but once cleared, the pair may extend its rally up to the 1.1000 region. Technically, the 4 hours chart shows that the price remains above a bullish 20 SMA, now providing support around 1.0770, whilst technical indicators retreat within positive territory alongside with price, not enough to support further slides ahead. Much of the upcoming direction will depend on the result of the NFP report, with a positive figure probably helping the pair to correct down to 1.0710.

Support levels: 1.0770 1.0710 1.0650

Resistance levels: 1.0840 1.0885 1.0930

