EUR/USD

Previously, the resistance of the 1.2100 mark held and caused a a decline. On Tuesday morning, the EUR/USD currency exchange rate had reached below the support of the zone near 1.2020 and the weekly S1 simple pivot point.

In theory, the pair should now decline to the weekly S2 simple pivot point at 1.1946. If this level gets passed, the 1.1900 mark would be aimed at. However, already on Tuesday morning, the rate found some support in the round exchange rate level of 1.2000.

In the case of the round exchange rate levels holding, the pair could consolidate by retracing back up or trading sideways.