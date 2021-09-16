EUR/USD
At mid-day on Thursday, the EUR/USD passed the previous September low level at the 1.1770 mark. In addition, note that after failing to pass the resistance of the 1.1820 mark, the rate lost more than 50 base points in just 8 hours. Some attributed the decline to an upcoming speech of ECB President Christine Lagarde, which was scheduled for 12:00 GMT.
If the decline of the EUR/USD would continue, it would most likely look for support in the weekly S2 simple pivot point at 1.1751. Below the pivot point, a 61.80% Fibonacci retracement level at the 1.1707 level could hold out.
On the other hand, a potential recovery would first test the resistance of the previous September low level at 1.1770 before aiming at the weekly S1 simple pivot point at 1.1784.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles below 1.18 ahead of Lagarde, US Retail Sales
EUR/USD is trading well below 1.18 as a worsening market mood benefits the safe-haven dollar. ECB President Lagarde is set to speak later on. US Retail Sales are projected to show another month of falls.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.38 ahead of data
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.38, down from higher levels, as concerns about global growth weigh on sentiment. The UK government reshuffle had no impact on markets. US retail sales are eyed.
XAU/USD slides back closer to $1,780 area/monthly lows
Gold extended the previous day's rejection slide from the very important 200-day SMA and witnessed some follow-through selling for the second successive session on Thursday.
Bitcoin scales higher, taking altcoins with it
Bitcoin price sliced through crucial barriers, eyeing a retest of $52,920. Ethereum price vies to climb higher as bulls lock in on $4,000. Ripple price manages to hold above $1.05 support as bulls resurface.
US August Retail Sales Preview: Can gold turn bullish on a weak print?
The US Census Bureau will publish the Retail Sales report for August on Thursday, September 16, at 1230 GMT. Following July's contraction of 1.1%, investors expect sales to decline by 0.8% in August.