EUR/USD analysis: Over 2-year lows and counting, bulls eye Lagarde’s speech for some respite

Increasing bets for aggressive ECB easing continued to weigh on the shared currency.

The USD remained well supported by US-China trade hopes/recovering US bond yields.

Investors now look forward to Lagarde's speech/US ISM PMI for some fresh impetus.

The shared currency remained depressed at the start of a new trading week and was further weighed down by increasing bets for an aggressive monetary easing by the European Central Bank. In fact, money markets have now started pricing in a 60% chance of a 20-bps rate cut at September meeting amid worsening economic outlook in the region, further reinforced by the final Euro-zone PMI prints released on Monday. According to the Markit PMI report, the Euro-zone manufacturing PMI was finalized at 47.0 in August, slightly higher than the previous month's reading of 46.5 but marked contraction for the seventh consecutive month.

Resurgent USD demand adds to the bearish pressure

The EUR/USD pair extended its recent bearish trajectory farther below the key 1.10 psychological mark and was further pressurized by resurgent US Dollar demand, especially against the European counterparts. Despite the fact that a new round of US-China tariffs took effect over the weekend, renewed hopes of a potential trade deal between the world's two largest economies continued boosting investors' appetite for riskier assets. The risk-on mood allowed the US Treasury bond yields to recover further from multi-year lows and underpinned the greenback.



The USD extended its bullish run and climbed to the highest level since May 2017, dragging the pair to fresh 27-month lows during the Asian session on Tuesday. The pair traded with a bearish bias for the seventh consecutive session and has now slipped below mid-1.0900s as market participants look forward to the ECB nominated President Christine Lagarde's speech for some immediate respite for the common currency. Later during the early North-American session, the US economic docket - highlighting the release of ISM manufacturing PMI - might further collaborate towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

Despite the recent sharp decline of nearly 200-pips over the past one week or so, the pair's inability to defend a descending trend-line support - extending from December 2018 lows - clearly indicates that the near-term bias remains tilted in favour of bearish traders. However, oversold conditions on short-term charts warrant some consolidation or a near-term corrective bounce. Any attempted recovery beyond the mentioned trend-line support breakpoint - around the 1.0965 region - is likely to meet with some fresh supply and remain capped near the 1.1000 round figure mark.



On the flip side, immediate support is pegged near the 1.0925-20 region. Given the bearish break through the trend-line support, a follow-through selling might now turn the pair vulnerable to break through the 1.0900 handle and aim towards testing the next support near the 1.0835-30 area.