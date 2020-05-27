EUR/USD Analysis: Once again fails near multi-week trading range hurdle, ahead of 1.10 mark

EUR/USD caught some strong bids on Tuesday amid a broad-based USD selloff.

The optimism over a potential COVID-19 vaccine weighed on the safe-haven USD.

A further escalation in the US-China tensions kept a lid on any further move up.

A sustained move beyond 200-DMA needed to confirm a near-term bullish bias.

The positive news of a potential COVID-19 vaccine added to the recent optimism over the re-opening of economies across the world and raised hopes for a sharp V-shaped recovery for the global economy. The latest development temporarily overshadowed concerns about worsening US-China relations and provided a strong boost to the global risk sentiment. This, in turn, prompted some aggressive US dollar selling and assisted the EUR/USD pair to gain some strong positive traction on Tuesday.

The shared currency was further supported by the forward-looking Gfk German Consumer Confidence Index, which rebounded to -18.9 for June from the previous month's upwardly revised reading of -23.1. From the US, the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index edged higher to 86.6 in May as against 85.7 previous, albeit missed consensus estimates and did little to provide any respite to the USD bulls. A broad-based USD selloff lifted the pair closer to the key 1.1000 psychological mark.

However, a further escalation in diplomatic tensions between the world's two largest economies kept a lid on any additional gains. The pair stalled its strong intraday momentum near the top end of a multi-month-old trading range after the US President Donald Trump threatened a strong reaction to China's planned national security law for Hong Kong and added that it would be announced by the end of the week. The greenback was back in demand during the Asian session on Wednesday and exerted some fresh downward pressure on the major, dragging it back to mid-1.0900s.

Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to a scheduled speech by the European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde at 07:30 GMT. Lagarde's comments will be closely scrutinized to see if the ECB stands ready to introduce additional stimulus measures, which might influence the shared currency and provide some impetus. Apart from this, investors will also keep a close eye on developments surrounding the US-China dispute, which should play a key role in driving the broader market risk sentiment and further contribute to produce some meaningful trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair's repeated failures near an important resistance point to persistent selling bias at higher levels. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through buying above the 1.1000 mark, leading to a subsequent strength beyond the very important 200-day SMA, around the 1.1015-20 region, before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move. A convincing break will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and set the stage for a move towards reclaiming the 1.1100 round-figure mark with some intermediate resistance near the 1.1040-50 region.

On the flip side, any subsequent slide might continue to find some support near the 1.0900 mark, below which the pair is likely to fall further to the 1.0845 horizontal support. Failure to defend the mentioned support level now seems to pave the way for a further weakness back towards the 1.0800 mark. This is closely followed by the trading range support, around the 1.0775 region, which if broken decisively, would turn the pair vulnerable. The pair might then break below the 1.0700 mark and aim to retest YTD lows, around the 1.0635 region.