EUR/USD Analysis: Once again fails near 1.2000 mark as the focus shifts to ECB on Thursday

The safe-haven USD benefitted from a softer risk tone and exerted some pressure around EUR/USD.

Reduced Fed rate hike bets, sliding US bond yields capped gains for the USD and helped limit losses.

Investors also seemed reluctant ahead of this week’s ECB policy decision and flash Eurozone PMIs.

The EUR/USD pair regained positive traction on Friday and shot to six-week tops, albeit struggled to capitalize on the move beyond the key 1.2000 psychological mark. The US dollar languished near one-month lows and failed to benefit from a goodish rebound in the US Treasury bond yields amid reduced bets for an earlier than anticipated Fed lift-off. It is worth mentioning that the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond retreated further from a more than one-year peak of 1.7760% touched in March and sank to 1.5280% last week.

Despite the incoming strong US economic data, investors seem convinced that any spike in inflation was likely to be transitory and that the Fed will keep interest rates near zero levels for a longer period. This, in turn, kept the USD bulls on the defensive and was seen as a key factor that provided a modest lift to the major. Apart from this, the underlying bullish tone in the financial markets further undermined the greenback's relative safe-haven status against its European counterpart and remained supportive of the intraday positive move.

On the economic data front, the Eurozone CPI print matched flash estimates and was finalized at 1.3% YoY in March. Separately, the EU February Trade Balance showed a surplus of €18.4 billion, down from the previous month's upwardly revised reading of €28.7 billion. From the US, slightly better-than-expected housing market data for March – Building Permits and Housing Starts – was overshadowed by the softer Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index. The data did little to provide any respite to the USD bulls or any meaningful impetus to the major.

That said, a slight deterioration in the global risk sentiment extended some support to the safe-haven USD and prompted some selling around the major during the Asian session on Monday. Fears of another dangerous wave of coronavirus infections globally dented investors' appetite for perceived riskier assets. The flight to safety was further evident from a softer tone surrounding the US bond yields, which capped any meaningful upside for the USD and helped limit any further losses for the major amid absent relevant market moving economic releases.

Investors might also refrain from placing aggressive bets, rather prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the European Central Bank meeting on Thursday. This, along with the release of flash Eurozone PMI prints on Friday, will now play a key role in influencing the shared currency and assist investors to determine the next leg of a directional move for the major.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the recent strong rebound from multi-month lows stalled near a technically significant resistance around the 1.2000 mark. Repeated failure near the mentioned handle constitutes the formation of a bearish multi-top. The formation, however, is not confirmed until important support near the 1.1900 level is broken. The latter marks the very important 200-day SMA and should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.

A sustained break below now seems to accelerate the fall further towards intermediate support near the 1.1835 region. The next relevant support is pegged near the 1.1800 mark, below which the pair might turn vulnerable to slide back towards challenging multi-month lows, around the 1.1800 level.

On the flip side, bulls might wait for a sustained move beyond the multiple-tops barrier near the 1.2000 mark before positioning for any further appreciating move. The next relevant resistance is pegged near the 1.2045-50 region, above which the pair seems all set to aim back to reclaim the 1.2100 level for the first time since early March.