EUR/USD Analysis: Once again fails ahead of 1.1900, 200-hour SMA holds the key for bulls

EUR/USD gained intraday traction on Wednesday, albeit failed ahead of the 1.1900 mark.

Cautious mood drove some haven flows towards the USD and exerted pressure on the pair.

COVID-19 jitters, dovish Fed expectations weighed on the USD and helped limit the downside.

The EUR/USD pair once again failed ahead of the 1.1900 mark and witnessed a modest intraday pullback on Wednesday. The latest optimism over a potential vaccine for the highly contagious coronavirus disease was overshadowed by concerns about the economic fallout from the imposition of new restrictions in several US states. This, in turn, fueled expectations of further monetary stimulus from the Fed, which kept the US dollar bulls on the defensive through the first half of the trading action on Wednesday and extended some support to the major.

On the economic data front, the Eurozone CPI was finalized at -0.3% YoY in October, while core CPI came in at 0.2% YoY. The readings matched flash estimates and were unchanged as compared to September's final print. From the US, mixed housing market data – Building Permits and Housing Starts – also did little to provide any meaningful impetus. That said, a cautious mood around the equity markets drove some haven flows towards the greenback and capped the upside for the major, rather prompted some selling at higher levels.

The pair retreated around 40 pips from daily swing highs and settled near the lower end of its daily trading range, snapping four consecutive days of winning streak. The pullback extended through the Asian session on Thursday, though a steep decline in the US Treasury bond yields undermined the USD and helped limit any deeper losses. The pair was last seen trading just below mid-1.1800s as market participants now look forward to the ECB President Christine Lagarde's speech for a fresh impetus.

Apart from this, traders will also take cues from Thursday's releases of the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index and Initial Weekly Jobless Claims from the US. The data, along with developments surrounding the coronavirus saga and the broader market risk sentiment, will influence the USD price dynamics and produce some trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the overnight pullback dragged the pair below a one-week-old ascending trend-line support. However, subsequent weakness, so far, remained limited near 200-hour SMA support. This makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through selling below the 1.1835-30 region before positioning for any further depreciating move. The pair might then turn vulnerable to break below the 1.1800 mark and accelerate the fall towards last week’s swing lows around the 1.1745 region.

On the flip side, the mentioned trend-line support breakpoint, currently near the 1.1875-80 region, now seems to act as immediate resistance. A sustained move beyond, leading to a followthrough strength above the 1.1900 mark and monthly swing highs near the 1.1920 area will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders. The momentum should then assist the pair to aim back towards conquering the key 1.2000 psychological mark.