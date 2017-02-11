EUR/USD analysis: nothing to see here… until Friday

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1660

The GOP tax reform doesn't bode well according to financial markets.

US minor employment data upbeat ahead of NFP report.

It was another choppy trading day for the EUR/USD pair that anyway closed it with modest gains around 1.1660 after hitting a daily fresh weekly high of 1.1686. The dollar fell in a knee-jerk reaction after the US GOP unveiled the first draft of its tax-reform bill. The reforms are quite ambitious and include the reduction of the corporate tax rate to 20% from 35%, reduces income brackets, expands the child tax credit, and reduces the tax rate for small business to 25%. There are two significant issues about this bill: one is unlikely to pass the Congress and two, investors fear it will blow up the country's deficit. There's still a long way ahead until it actually becomes a law, and with Payrolls in the way, the greenback got a second chance ahead of the end of the day.

Data released this Thursday had little effects on the pair, as the final EU Markit manufacturing PMIs were in line with early estimates for October. In the US, minor employment data was encouraging, as weekly unemployment claims for the week ending October 28th were of 229,000 a decrease of 5,000 from the previous week's revised level, also below market's forecast of 235K. The US Nonfarm Productivity rose by 3.0% in Q3, beating expectations of 2.4% and far above previous 1.5%, although during the same period, Unit Labor Costs rose just modestly, up to 0.5% from previous 0.3%, as expected. All aligned for a strong job's creation in October.

The EUR/USD pair's spike wasn't enough to put the price above the strong resistance area formed by the neckline of the H&S figures broken at the end of last week, or beyond the 38.2% retracement of the latest daily decline. In the 4 hours chart, the pair is above a marginally bullish 20 SMA, but technical indicators continue lacking directional strength within neutral territory. Renewed buying interest beyond 1.1670 should lead to a steeper advance, particularly on a disappointing US employment report. The opposite scenario would need to see the pair breaking below 1.1600 to open doors for a steadier decline beyond October's low of 1.1575.

Support levels: 1.1600 1.1575 1.1540

Resistance levels: 1.1670 1.1700 1.1745

