EUR/USD analysis: not that dovish after all

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1215

Market's quietness was interrupted ahead of Wall Street's opening by poor US inflation and sales data, sending the greenback plummeting across the board ahead of the Fed's monetary policy announcement. The EUR/USD pair soared to a fresh 2017 high early US session, topping at 1.1295 after dismal inflation figures for May dented investors confidence on the greenback. The US consumer price index fell by 0.1% in May when compared to April, advancing 1.9% yearly basis, below previous 2.2%. More relevant core CPI rose by just 1.7% in the month, down from previous 1.9%. Retail Sales released alongside were also a miss, as down by 0.3% in May.

The Fed delivered as expected, a 25bps hike, but surprised investors by showing no real concerns over inflation, blaming the latest decline on one-off reduction in prices. The Central Bank still expects three rate hikes for this 2017 with no changes on the dot plot. Additionally, the Fed outlined a plan for reducing its balance sheet starting later this year, with no specific date provided, and reaffirmed that monetary policy remains accommodative, not in a pre-set course.

The EUR/USD pair trimmed most of its early gains, falling down to the 1.1200 region and settling barely above it, back to neutral in the 4 hours chart, given that the price is again hovering around the 20 and 100 SMAs, both within a tight 10 pips range and heading nowhere, whilst technical indicators returned to their mid-lines, showing no certain directional strength. Intraday noise may last all through the Asian session, but this limited reaction to a hawkish-than-expected tone clearly indicates that the risk remains towards the upside, and will be so as long as the price holds above the base of these last 4 weeks' range in the 1.1080 region.

Support levels: 1.1160 1.1120 1.1080

Resistance levels: 1.1250 1.1300 1.1345

