EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1098

US-China trade tensions keep leading the way, relief recovery meant to be short-lived.

German data disappointed, US Durable Goods Orders mixed.

EUR/USD barely holding above the 1.1100 figure, neutral to bearish in the short-term.

The American dollar has started the day on the back-foot, gapping lower against most rivals on the back of US-China related headlines released over the weekend. The greenback, however, changed course early European session, ending the day with gains particularly against its European rivals. The EUR/USD, which reached a daily high of 1.1163, finished the day a handful of pips above the 1.1100 figure. The negative sentiment that dominated the weekly opening was reversed at the beginning of the London session, as US President Trump claimed Chinese representatives called to restart talks. The news was later denied by China, with Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of the Global Times, tweeting that “based on what I know, Chinese and US top negotiators didn't hold phone talks in recent days. The two sides have been keeping contact at a technical level, it doesn't have significance that President Trump suggested. China didn't change its position. China won't cave to US pressure.” The positive mood, however, persisted.

In the data front, Germany released the August IFO survey, which showed that the Business Climate contracted by more-than-anticipated monthly basis, resulting at 94.3 from the previous 95.7. The US published July Durable Goods Orders, with the headline reading printing 2.1%, much better than the 1.1% expected. However, orders ex-transportation fell by 0.4%, a sign that capital investment remains tepid. This Tuesday, Germany will release the final version of Q2 GDP, and the GFK Consumer Confidence Survey, while there won’t be relevant macroeconomic releases in the US.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is technically neutral according to the 4 hours chart, as it is trading between directionless moving averages, with the 20 SMA at around 1.1095 and the 100 SMA close at 1.1150. The pair briefly surpassed the 50% retracement of the latest daily slide but settled just above the 23.6% retracement of the same decline at around 1.1095, the immediate support. Technical indicators have retreated, indicating absent buying interest, with the Momentum modestly bouncing from its mid-line and the RSI heading south at around 48. The pair could gather some upward momentum only on an advance beyond 1.1160, although sellers will likely take their chances ahead of 1.1200.

Support levels: 1.1095 1.1065 1.1025

Resistance levels: 1.1125 1.1160 1.1195