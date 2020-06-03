EUR/USD continues to scale higher amid the prevalent USD selling bias.

The upbeat market mood undermined demand for the safe-haven USD.

Hopes for a global recovery remained supportive of the risk-on mood.

Eurozone PMIs, US macro data, G7 headlines eyed for a fresh impetus.

A broad-based US dollar weakness remains the dominant theme in the FX market amid growing hopes for a global economic recovery, especially after the easing of lockdown restrictions in major economies. The optimism persisted despite heightened concerns over US-China tensions and civic unrest across the US over the death of a black man in police custody. The upbeat market mood continued denting the greenback's perceived safe-haven demand.

On the other hand, the shared currency added to its recent strong gains that came after the European Union Commission proposed a €750 billion coronavirus recovery fund. This, in turn, allowed the EUR/USD pair to prolong its recent bullish momentum and gain some follow-through traction for the seventh straight session on Wednesday. The pair reclaimed the 1.1200 mark during the Asian session and touched its highest level since mid-March.

Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the final Eurozone PMI prints for some impetus. Later during the early North American session, a duo of important US macro data might influence the USD price dynamics. Wednesday's US economic docket highlights the release of ADP report on private-sector employment and ISM non-manufacturing PMI. Adding to this, headlines coming out of the G7 conference might further produce some meaningful trading opportunities.

The key focus, however, will remain on the upcoming European Central Bank (ECB) meeting on Thursday. This coupled with Friday's release of the closely watched US monthly jobs report (NFP) will play a key role in determining the pair's next leg of a directional move.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair now seems to have found acceptance the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 1.1497-1.0636 downfall and seems poised to extend the ongoing positive momentum. However, oscillators on the daily chart are flashing slightly overbought conditions and warrant some caution before placing fresh bullish bets. Meanwhile, immediate resistance is pegged near the 1.1235-40 region (mid-March swing high), above which the momentum could further get extended towards the 1.1280 intermediate hurdle en-route the 1.1300 round-figure mark.

On the flip side, the 1.1165 level (61.8% Fibo. level resistance breakpoint) now seems to protect the immediate downside. Failure to defend the mentioned support, leading to a subsequent fall below mid-1.1100s might prompt some long-unwinding trade and drag the pair back towards the 1.1100 round-figure mark. Any subsequent slide might still be seen as a buying opportunity, which should help limit the downside near the 50% Fibo. level, around the 1.1065-60 region.