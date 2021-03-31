EUR/USD Analysis: No signs of bearish exhaustion despite oversold conditions

A combination of factors dragged EUR/USD to nearly five-month lows on Wednesday.

Worries about the third wave of COVID-19 infections in Europe weighed on the euro.

The upbeat US economic outlook, rising US bond yields continued benefitting the USD.

The EUR/USD pair prolonged its recent bearish trajectory and dropped to a near five-month low, around the 1.1700 level during the Asian session on Wednesday. This marked the third consecutive day of a negative move – also the sixth day of a downfall in the previous seven – and was sponsored by a combination of factors. The shared currency was weighed down by concerns about the economic impact of the third wave of COVID-19 infections in Europe. Investors remain worried that pandemic-related restrictions and the slow rollout of vaccines could derail the fragile Eurozone economic recovery.

Apart from this, the pair was further pressured by sustained US dollar buying interest. A broad-based USD strength remains a key theme amid expectations that the impressive pace of vaccinations and US President Joe Biden's spending plan will help the US economy lead a global recovery from the pandemic. Biden announced the opening of the US COVID-19 vaccine program for 90% of American adults by April 19 and will outline details about the first stage of his infrastructure spending plan – expected to be worth around $3 trillion to $4 trillion – later this Wednesday.

On the economic data front, the German preliminary inflation figures matched consensus estimates and expected to rise 0.5% MoM in March and 1.7% from a year earlier. The data did little to lend any support to the common currency. From the US, the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index jumped to 109.7 in March, or the highest level since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020. The reading surpassed even the most optimistic estimates and added to the narrative of a relatively faster US economic recovery and remained supportive of the ongoing USD rally to over four-month tops.

The already stronger buck got an additional boost from a sharp intraday spike in the US Treasury bond yields. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond touched over a one-year high of 1.776% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, another selloff in the US fixed income market raised fears of distressed selling in other asset classes and took its toll on the global risk sentiment. This was evident from a softer tone around the equity markets, which was seen as another factor that benefitted the USD's relative safe-haven status and contributed to the prevalent selling bias surrounding the major.

There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the Eurozone on Wednesday, leaving the pair at the mercy of the USD price dynamics. The US economic docket features the release of ADP report on private-sector employment, Chicago PMI and Pending Home Sales data. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader market risk sentiment, will influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus. That said, the continuous widening of the gap in the US and European COVID-19 response should act as a headwind for the major and cap any attempted recovery move.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair on Tuesday confirmed a fresh bearish breakthrough confluence support near the 1.1760 region and now seems vulnerable to extend the downward trajectory. The mentioned area comprised of a short-term descending trend-line and the 50% Fibonacci level of the 1.1168-1.2350 positive move. This should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders and help determine the next leg of a directional move.

Meanwhile, RSI (14) on the daily chart has moved on the verge of breaking into oversold territory and warrants some caution for aggressive bearish traders. This makes it prudent to wait for some near-term consolidation or a modest bounce before positioning for any further depreciating move. Nevertheless, the path of least resistance for the pair remains to the downside. Hence, any meaningful bounce might still be seen as a selling opportunity and remain capped near the mentioned confluence support breakpoint, around the 1.1760 zone.

On the flip side, some follow-through selling below the 1.1700 mark now seems to accelerate the fall further towards the 61.8% Fibo. level, around the 1.1620-15 region. This is closely followed by the 1.1600 mark, which if broken should pave the way for the continuation of the ongoing bearish trend. The pair might then aim to challenge the next relevant support near the key 1.1500 psychological mark.