EUR/USD Current Price: 1.0988
- Weak German data continue to cap interest on the EUR.
- US Federal Reserve’s Chief Powell to speak during the upcoming US session.
- EUR/USD underpinned by broad dollar’s weakness amid trade war jitters.
The American dollar is in trouble this Tuesday, pressured across the board despite returning risk-aversion. The EUR/USD pair is once again flirting with the 1.1000 figure, as US President Trump unleashed its rage once again, menacing to destroy the Turkish economy late Monday and the government trying to do some damage control. Trump’s administration is also escalating the trade war, as it announced it would blacklist 28 Chinese companies while looking to limit Chinese stocks within the government pension funds. Trade talks are set to resume next Thursday, and things don’t look good ahead of them, as Chinese authorities are not sitting on their hands. Over the weekend, they let markets know that they are willing to discuss some specific points, while retaliation on the latest US measures is coming soon according to the market’s talks.
Germany published August Industrial Production, which rose a monthly basis by 0.3%, better than the -0.3% expected, although it fell by 4.0% yearly basis, largely below the market’s expectations. US data was also below expected, as the September Producer Price Index came in at -0.3% against the 0.1% forecasted. Yearly basis, it rose 1.4% vs. expectations of a 1.8% advance. US Federal Reserve’s Chief Powell will offer a speech during the upcoming session.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is neutral-to-bullish according to technical readings in the 4 hours chart, still trapped between Fibonacci levels. Indicators in the mentioned time-frame lack directional strength but hold above their midlines, while the price continues hovering around a bearish 100 SMA but meeting support around a bullish 20 SMA. Sellers around 1.1000 keep rejecting advances, while buyers defend the downside around 1.0960.
Support levels: 1.0960 1.0920 1.0880
Resistance levels: 1.1000 1.1045 1.1080
View Live chart for the EUR/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD capped below 1.10 as US PPI misses, amid trade concerns
EUR/USD is trading below 1.10, within familiar ranges. US Core PPI missed with 2% YoY. The mood around trade talks has soured after US blacklisting of Chinese firms and China's limited scope for talks.
GBP/USD dips below 1.22 on growing Brexit pessimism
GBP/USD is falling below 1.22 as British sources see Brexit talks collapsing this week, blaming Ireland for refusing to talk. According to 10 Downing Street, Merkel's new position in a call with Johnson has made a deal "impossible."
USD/JPY: mounting trade tensions underpin safe-havens
The US government will blacklist more Chinese companies from purchasing American goods. Japanese data surprised to the upside, although the economic outlook remains sour. USD/JPY holding above the 106.90 support, short-term neutral.
Bitcoin poses the doubts that the Ethereum clears
Ethereum continues to outperform Bitcoin and confirms the bullish momentum. Pessimistic headlines appear on Bitcoin serves as a classic contrarian indicator. XRP has a chance to return to its glory days.
Gold jumps above $ 1500, risk-off back in vogue
Fresh bids emerged once again around $ 1488 levels, allowing a strong bounce in Gold in a bid to test the $ 1500 mark. Gold bulls fight back control as risk-off seeps back on renewed trade jitters.