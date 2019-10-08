EUR/USD Current Price: 1.0988

Weak German data continue to cap interest on the EUR.

US Federal Reserve’s Chief Powell to speak during the upcoming US session.

EUR/USD underpinned by broad dollar’s weakness amid trade war jitters.

The American dollar is in trouble this Tuesday, pressured across the board despite returning risk-aversion. The EUR/USD pair is once again flirting with the 1.1000 figure, as US President Trump unleashed its rage once again, menacing to destroy the Turkish economy late Monday and the government trying to do some damage control. Trump’s administration is also escalating the trade war, as it announced it would blacklist 28 Chinese companies while looking to limit Chinese stocks within the government pension funds. Trade talks are set to resume next Thursday, and things don’t look good ahead of them, as Chinese authorities are not sitting on their hands. Over the weekend, they let markets know that they are willing to discuss some specific points, while retaliation on the latest US measures is coming soon according to the market’s talks.

Germany published August Industrial Production, which rose a monthly basis by 0.3%, better than the -0.3% expected, although it fell by 4.0% yearly basis, largely below the market’s expectations. US data was also below expected, as the September Producer Price Index came in at -0.3% against the 0.1% forecasted. Yearly basis, it rose 1.4% vs. expectations of a 1.8% advance. US Federal Reserve’s Chief Powell will offer a speech during the upcoming session.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is neutral-to-bullish according to technical readings in the 4 hours chart, still trapped between Fibonacci levels. Indicators in the mentioned time-frame lack directional strength but hold above their midlines, while the price continues hovering around a bearish 100 SMA but meeting support around a bullish 20 SMA. Sellers around 1.1000 keep rejecting advances, while buyers defend the downside around 1.0960.

Support levels: 1.0960 1.0920 1.0880

Resistance levels: 1.1000 1.1045 1.1080