EUR/USD analysis: neutral short term, but bullish in the longer run

EUR/USD Current price: 1.0905

It was another dull trading day for the EUR/USD pair, still confined to a tight range around the 1.0900 level. Following a soft start to the week, with Europe on holidays, markets returned with the optimism seen last week, as most equity markets closed with gains, although a cautious mood prevailed ahead of the outcome of the US Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting. The Central Bank is largely expected to remain on hold, but investors will be looking for clues on what's next on rates hikes and the balance sheet.

Data coming from Europe was once again encouraging as the unemployment rate remained steady at 9.5% in March, down from 10.2% a year earlier, whilst the final Markit manufacturing PMIs came in line with flash estimates, indicating that growth at the beginning of the second quarter maintained the strong pace seen since late 2016. The EU index came in at 56.7, the highest in nearly six years, and barely below the initial estimate of 56.8.

From a technical point of view, the pair remains stuck in range, neutral short term, but poised to break higher in the longer run, as it stands near this year highs. In the 4 hours chart, the price continues hovering around a horizontal 20 SMA, while indicators hold around their mid-lines, lacking directional strength. The Fed indeed could favor a new leg higher, with the immediate resistance in the 1.0930/50 region, where the pair has the 61.8% retracement of the post-US election decline and the yearly high. Once selling interest around the level is beaten, the pair has scope to surpass the 1.1000 mark, and extend its gains up to 1.1260, particularly if Friday's employment figures are again a miss.

Support levels: 1.0855 1.0820 1.0785

Resistance levels: 1.0950 1.1000 1.1045

View Live Chart for the EUR/USD