EUR/USD Current price: 1.1079

Fears of a recession in Germany and Italian political turmoil weigh on the EUR.

EUR/USD capped by selling interest aligned at around 1.1110, a Fibonacci resistance.

The EUR/USD pair is trading at the lower end of its latest range, not far above Friday’s low at 1.1066. The common currency is being pressured by mounting concerns about growth and political jitters. After Germany was said to be preparing a fiscal stimulus package, speculation surged about the European largest country nearing recession. This Tuesday, woes came from Italy, as the Deputy PM, Matteo Salvini, said that a 50B euro budget is necessary in 2020 to bring about a “shock” fiscal stimulus program. That said, he also called for an early election and expected PM Conte to resign. Conte is due to speak in the Senate shortly.

Minor data coming from the Union failed to impress, as German’s July PPI was up by 0.1% MoM and by 1.1% YoY, meeting the market’s expectations. The EU Construction Output in June was up by 1.0% YoY, following a 2.0% advance in the previous month. There are no relevant figures scheduled in the US.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair maintains a short-term bearish stance, as it keeps sliding below the 1.1110 level, the 61.8% retracement of the latest daily advance, and heading toward the bottom of the range at 1.1026. In the 4 hours chart, the 20 SMA continues leading the way lower by heading south above the current level, while technical indicators remain within negative levels, although lacking directional strength. The mentioned Friday’s low is the immediate support, with a break below the level favoring a test of the annual low at 1.1026.

Support levels: 1.1065 1.1025 1.0980

Resistance levels: 1.1110 1.1160 1.1195