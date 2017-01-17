EUR/USD analysis: more evidence of an interim bottom

EUR/USD Current price: 1.0703

The EUR/USD pair extended its advance up to 1.0718, with the dollar weighed by comments coming from Donald Trump, as he warned that the greenback is “too strong” for US companies to compete with their Chinese counterparts. Furthermore, the risk-averse sentiment seen at the beginning of the week extended into Tuesday, with Asian share markets plummeting and European ones opening sharply lower, and safe-haven assets extending their latest rally. In the data front, Germany released the January ZEW survey, which continued to improve, although by less than expected, with the index up to 16.6 from previous 13.8. For the whole region, sentiment also improved, with the survey reaching 23.2, above previous 18.1, but below the 24.2 expected. In the US, the New York Manufacturing index for January came in at 6.5, down from previous 9.0 and the expected 8.5.

Still the UK Prime Minister Theresa May and the Sterling stole the show this Tuesday, by confirming the UK is ready to go for a hard Brexit, but with a quite conciliatory tone and even agreed to submit to the local parliament the final Brexit deal. Her wording helped to ease near-term concerns over a hard-Brexit, but indeed it will be a bumpy road ahead.

Now trading around 1.0700, the recent advance provides further evidence that the pair has found an interim bottom, and that the upward movement may extend during the upcoming days, towards the critical 1.0800/40 region, which was a strong base during 2015 and 2016. In the 4 hours chart, technical indicators have resumed their advances within positive territory after a modest downward correction, with intraday buying interest now aligned around 1.0650. In the mentioned chart, the price has extended above a bullish 20 SMA, but an extension beyond 1.0720 is now required to confirm a new leg higher.

Support levels: 1.0565 1.0520 1.0485

Resistance levels: 1.0650 1.0710 1.0750

View Live Chart for the EUR/USD