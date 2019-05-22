EUR/USD Current price: 1.1170
Risk aversion returned with a vengeance as the US plans to hit more Chinese companies.
US FOMC Meeting's Minutes not expected to surprise, yet dollar set aside ahead of the event.
The EUR/USD pair advances within familiar levels, currently trading around 1.1170, still below its weekly high, set Tuesday at 1.1184. Risk aversion revived following US-Sino escalating tensions amid reports the US government is considering blacklisting Chinese surveillance tech firms. For a change, the greenback was unable to strengthen, as investors stand cautious ahead of FOMC Meeting's Minutes, to be out in the American afternoon. Trade tensions mounted after US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin said there are no plans to go to Beijing for trade talks yet.
ECB's head Draghi was on the wires although he didn't provide updates on monetary policy. As for the US, it released a minor figure, MBA Mortgage Applications, which rose 2.4% in the week ended May 17. Fed's Williams and Fed's Bostic are expected to offer different speeches ahead of the release of the Minutes. No big news are expected from the Fed's document, although market players won't risk buying the greenback ahead of the statement.
From a technical point of view, the pair is trading around the 61.8% retracement of the latest daily advance, hovering a few pips above a mild bearish 20 SMA, yet still below the larger ones. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart advance within neutral levels, failing to anticipate additional gains ahead. The bullish case would be stronger on an extension above 1.1190, the 50% retracement of the mentioned rally, while bears could regain confidence on a break below 1.1141, so far the weekly low.
Support levels: 1.1140 1.1110 1.1080
Resistance levels: 1.1190 1.1220 1.1250
