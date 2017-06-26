EUR/USD analysis: mixed emotions to kick start the week

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1177

The EUR/USD surpassed its previous weekly high, reaching 1.1219 at the beginning of the American session, helped by another round of soft US data, but closed the day marginally lower in the 1.1170 region. The beginning of the week was quite active, with majors moving back and forth all through the day. Risk appetite dominated financial markets during the first half of this Monday, with European equities opening sharply higher on news that the EU Commission approved Italian government plan to rescue two local troubled banks, with €17 billion. Also, the German IFO survey showed that local business confidence surged to a record high in June, with the index up to 115.1 from previous 114.6 and the expected 114.1, while the dollar suffered a setback with the release of worse-than-expected US Durable Goods Orders for May, down by 1.1% in the month and with the core reading adding just 0.1% monthly basis, both below market's forecast.

Wall Street was unable to follow the lead of its overseas counterparts, trading mixed around opening levels, as tepid local data dented local investors' confidence. The greenback managed to regain some ground, but investors still struggle to find a directional catalyst. The macroeconomic calendar has plenty to offer this week, so hopefully, intraday volatility will keep on surging.

Technically, the pair has faltered once again around 1.1210/20, having been rejected from the area multiple times since June 14th. In the 4 hours chart, the pair presents a horizontal 100 SMA around the level, while the 20 and 20 SMAs converge around 1.1170 with bullish slopes, while in the same chart, technical indicators lack directional strength, but hold within positive territory, indicating definitions are yet to be seen. To the downside, a major Fibonacci support stands around 1.1120 while a relevant low comes at 1.1109, the price to break lower to confirm further slides ahead.

Support levels: 1.1160 1.1110 1.1075

Resistance levels: 1.1220 1.1260 1.1300

