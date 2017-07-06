EUR/USD analysis: may you live in interesting times

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1254

The EUR/USD pair closed this Wednesday marginally lower in the 1.1250 region, but intraday movements reflect how anxious investors are ahead of Thursday's events, which include an ECB monetary policy meeting. The pair traded as high as 1.1282, despite disappointing German new orders data for April, which fell 2.1% when compared to March, surging by 3.5%, less than expected, when compared to a year earlier. The negative effect of the headline was offset by speculation the decline was purely seasonal. The common currency got hit in the chin early US session, on market talks about upcoming ECB's Forecast expected to show a downgrade in the inflation outlook, but persistent dollar weakness help keeping the pair afloat above 1.1200.

The EU will release a revision of its Q1 GDP figures this Thursday, expected to confirm that the economy grew by 0.5% in the three months to March. A disappointing figure may affect the EUR, but a larger reaction will be triggered by the ECB. Market has been largely pricing in a hawkish stance coming from Draghi, but such sentiment was shaken by latest flash CPI figure, down to 1.4% in May from 1.9% in April, and recent rumors of an inflation forecast downgrade. Unless Draghi mentions the end of QE being at sight, there´s little room for advances, particularly if the inflation forecast is actually downgraded.

Short term neutral, the 4 hours chart shows that the price traded between its 20 and 100 SMAs, both with bullish slopes, whilst technical indicators have quickly recovered from an intraday slide, and lack clear directional strength around their mid-lines. The pair needs to clearly break beyond 1.1300 to confirm a bullish extension towards the 1.1400 price zone, while a downward corrective movement could be expected on a break below 1.1200.

Support levels: 1.1200 1.1160 1.1120

Resistance levels1.1300 1.1345 1.1390

