EUR/USD analysis: market got what it wanted
EUR/USD Current price: 1.1635
The EUR/USD pair surged to 1.1657, its highest since August 2015, following the ECB's monetary policy announcement, as Draghi's attempts to down-talk future easing failed. The European Central Bank held interest rates and asset purchases steady, but speculation that it will scale back the easing program before year-end re-surged after he confirmed they will discuss changes in guidance next fall. The press conference began with Super Mario saying that the economic recovery shows "unquestionable signs of improvement," but quickly added that accommodation will remain in place as long as needed, and that they won't hesitate to extend it beyond December. Also, he said that policymakers expect underlying inflation to rise gradually over the next few months, and that they are confident they will get there at some point. Bottom line, investors got the excuse they needed to re-buy the EUR.
The technical outlook for the pair is clearly bullish, as the price settled above 1.1615, 2016 yearly high, and consolidate above it on a quiet American afternoon. In the 4 hours chart, the pair is now well above a bullish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators have lost their upward strength, but remain within bullish territory. Beyond the mentioned daily high, the next bullish target comes at 1.1713, 2015 high.
Support levels: 1.1615 1.1560 1.1520
Resistance levels 1.16600 1.1710 1.1745
