EUR/USD analysis: Market clueless after Fed, now focusing in France

EUR/USD Current price: 1.0896

The EUR/USD pair ended the day again around 1.0900 after one of the most uneventful Fed's monetary policy meeting. The Central Bank left rates unchanged, while acknowledging weakness during the first quarter, but seeing it as 'transitory'. The accompanying statement didn't provide much clues on what or when the Fed will move next, while maintaining the overall positive outlook of the local economy.

In the macroeconomic front, news were soft in Europe, as the preliminary Q1 GDP reading came in as expected at 0.5%, but the producer price index fell by 0.3% in March, against previous 0.0% and worse than the -0.1% expected. In the US however, the ADP employment survey showed that the private sector added 177,000 new jobs in April, in line with market's forecast. Also in the US, the private sector grew at a strong pace according to the official and Markit services PMIs, both surpassing previous months' readings and expectations.

With the Fed out of the picture, market's attention now shifts to the French presidential debate between Marine Le Pen and Emmanuel Macron. The televised debate is expected to last over two hours, and take place after the Asian opening. With latest polls showing centrist candidate Macron taking the lead, there is a good chance that if he stands victorious, the EUR will likely keep on rallying on relief.

From a technical point of view, the pair retains a neutral stance, given that in the 4 hours chart, the price continues hovering around a directionless 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators head nowhere within neutral territory. The pair needs to clearly break either above 1.0950, or below 1.0820, to gather some directional momentum that could persist into the following sessions.

Support levels: 1.0855 1.0820 1.0785

Resistance levels: 1.0950 1.1000 1.1045

View Live Chart for the EUR/USD