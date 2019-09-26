EUR/USD Current price: 1.0946

German GFK survey indicated an improvement in sentiment, up to 9.9 in October.

US Q2 Gross Domestic Product confirmed at 2.0% as previously estimated.

EUR/USD retains its bearish stance, sellers eyeing the 1.0840 price zone.

The EUR/USD pair fell to a fresh multi-year low of 1.0922 amid persistent dollar’s strength, and in spite of encouraging EU data, as the German GFK survey printed 9.9, better than the expected 9.7. Furthermore, money figures in the EU also beat expectations, with annualized Money Supply increasing by 5.7% in August. Meanwhile, sentiment remained positive throughout the first half of the day, amid decreasing chances of a Trump impeachment and reported progress in the trade-war front. Meanwhile, stocks markets maintain the positive momentum, although government debt yields eased from Wednesday’s highs.

The pair bounced from the mentioned low up to 1.0955 ahead of US data, which was mixed, as Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended September 20 were slightly above the market’s expectations with 213K. Also, Wholesale Inventories were up in July by 0.4%. Q2 GDP was confirmed at 2.0% as expected, while the Goods Trade Balance deficit was slightly better than anticipated in August, printing $-72.83B. Later today, the US will release August Pending Home Sales, seen up by 0.9%.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is hovering around 1.0940, retaining the bearish stance in the short-term, given that, in the 4 hours chart, it keeps developing below all of its moving averages, and with the 20 SMA extending its decline below the larger ones. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart remain within negative levels and near their daily lows, indicating absent buying interest. The shallow bounce from yearly lows is yet another sign that the pair could extend its slump toward the 1.0840 region, the next long term static support level.

Support levels: 1.0920 1.0880 1.0840

Resistance levels: 1.0955 1.0980 1.1015