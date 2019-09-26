EUR/USD Current price: 1.0946
- German GFK survey indicated an improvement in sentiment, up to 9.9 in October.
- US Q2 Gross Domestic Product confirmed at 2.0% as previously estimated.
- EUR/USD retains its bearish stance, sellers eyeing the 1.0840 price zone.
The EUR/USD pair fell to a fresh multi-year low of 1.0922 amid persistent dollar’s strength, and in spite of encouraging EU data, as the German GFK survey printed 9.9, better than the expected 9.7. Furthermore, money figures in the EU also beat expectations, with annualized Money Supply increasing by 5.7% in August. Meanwhile, sentiment remained positive throughout the first half of the day, amid decreasing chances of a Trump impeachment and reported progress in the trade-war front. Meanwhile, stocks markets maintain the positive momentum, although government debt yields eased from Wednesday’s highs.
The pair bounced from the mentioned low up to 1.0955 ahead of US data, which was mixed, as Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended September 20 were slightly above the market’s expectations with 213K. Also, Wholesale Inventories were up in July by 0.4%. Q2 GDP was confirmed at 2.0% as expected, while the Goods Trade Balance deficit was slightly better than anticipated in August, printing $-72.83B. Later today, the US will release August Pending Home Sales, seen up by 0.9%.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is hovering around 1.0940, retaining the bearish stance in the short-term, given that, in the 4 hours chart, it keeps developing below all of its moving averages, and with the 20 SMA extending its decline below the larger ones. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart remain within negative levels and near their daily lows, indicating absent buying interest. The shallow bounce from yearly lows is yet another sign that the pair could extend its slump toward the 1.0840 region, the next long term static support level.
Support levels: 1.0920 1.0880 1.0840
Resistance levels: 1.0955 1.0980 1.1015
View Live chart for the EUR/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
