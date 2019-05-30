EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1134

US data passed unnoticed with risk-averse sentiment overshadowing all.

US May Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index seen revised lower to 101.5.

The EUR/USD pair fell to a daily low of 1.1115, bouncing during US trading hours to the current 1.1130 price zone, barely enough to trim early losses. Most major European markets, excluding London, were off on holiday, limiting activity and the macroeconomic calendar, while risk aversion remained as the top market motor, with another batch of crossed fired between US and Chinese politicians. US data released Thursday failed to impress, as the first revision of Q1 GDP came in at 3.1% as expected, while initial jobless claims for the week ended May 24 resulted at 215K also matching the market's forecast. Core quarterly PCE prices, on the other hand, were revised to 0.4% from the previous and the expected 0.6%, while Wholesale Inventories increased by 0.7% in March, much worse than the 0.2% expected. Finally, Pending Home Sales fell by 1.5% in April, vs. the expected 0.9% advance.

The week will come to an end with the release of German Retail Sales, seen bouncing in April after falling in March, and preliminary estimates of May inflation, seen depressed yearly basis. As for the US, the country will release Personal Income and Spending data, including monthly PCE inflation, and the final version of May's Michigan Consumer Sentiment, with the index seen revised to 101.5 from 102.4.

The EUR/USD pair continues trading below the 1.1140/50 price zone, where it has the 61.8% retracement of the latest bullish run and the immediate resistance, which limits the potential of a recovery. Furthermore, the pair posted a lower high and a lower low for a third consecutive day. In the 4 hours chart, the 20 SMA heads sharply lower below the larger ones, converging with another Fibonacci resistance and making advances tougher. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart, remain near daily lows and oversold territory, lacking directional strength, yet keeping the risk skewed to the downside.

Support levels: 1.1105 1.1070 1.1035

Resistance levels: 1.1145 1.1180 1.1220

