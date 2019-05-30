EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1134
- US data passed unnoticed with risk-averse sentiment overshadowing all.
- US May Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index seen revised lower to 101.5.
The EUR/USD pair fell to a daily low of 1.1115, bouncing during US trading hours to the current 1.1130 price zone, barely enough to trim early losses. Most major European markets, excluding London, were off on holiday, limiting activity and the macroeconomic calendar, while risk aversion remained as the top market motor, with another batch of crossed fired between US and Chinese politicians. US data released Thursday failed to impress, as the first revision of Q1 GDP came in at 3.1% as expected, while initial jobless claims for the week ended May 24 resulted at 215K also matching the market's forecast. Core quarterly PCE prices, on the other hand, were revised to 0.4% from the previous and the expected 0.6%, while Wholesale Inventories increased by 0.7% in March, much worse than the 0.2% expected. Finally, Pending Home Sales fell by 1.5% in April, vs. the expected 0.9% advance.
The week will come to an end with the release of German Retail Sales, seen bouncing in April after falling in March, and preliminary estimates of May inflation, seen depressed yearly basis. As for the US, the country will release Personal Income and Spending data, including monthly PCE inflation, and the final version of May's Michigan Consumer Sentiment, with the index seen revised to 101.5 from 102.4.
The EUR/USD pair continues trading below the 1.1140/50 price zone, where it has the 61.8% retracement of the latest bullish run and the immediate resistance, which limits the potential of a recovery. Furthermore, the pair posted a lower high and a lower low for a third consecutive day. In the 4 hours chart, the 20 SMA heads sharply lower below the larger ones, converging with another Fibonacci resistance and making advances tougher. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart, remain near daily lows and oversold territory, lacking directional strength, yet keeping the risk skewed to the downside.
Support levels: 1.1105 1.1070 1.1035
Resistance levels: 1.1145 1.1180 1.1220
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces from daily lows, stands pat daily basis
The EUR/USD pair bounced right after London fix, with no apparent reason for dollar's retracement. Still, the pair stands 15 pips away from daily lows, as risk aversion related to US-China trade tensions remains as the main market motor.
GBP/USD loses 1.2600 as dollar resumes advance
The greenback advances amid renewed demand for the safe-haven currency and despite unimpressive local data. Pound weighed by persistent uncertainty related to the future of Brexit.
USD/JPY loses momentum ahead of 110, trades in upper half of daily range near 109.90
After failing to take advantage of the broad USD strength earlier this week with the sour market sentiment helping the JPY stay resilient against its major rivals as a safe-haven, the USD/JPY pair gained traction on Thursday and advanced to a weekly high of 109.93 in the last hour before going into a consolidation phase.
WTI digs a deeper oil-well below trend line support, 61.8% Fibo & prior weekly low
The price of oil has taken another nosedive on Thursday, this time with global growth concerns accompanied by a surprise Energy Information Administration report that showed that crude supplies edged lower by just 300,000 barrels for the week ended May 24.
Gold consolidates gains, heads for the highest close in two weeks
The decline of the US Dollar during the American session and the move toward daily lows in the US yields favored another leg higher in gold prices.