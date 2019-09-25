EUR/USD Current Price: 1.0945
- Trump’s impeachment seems to be diluting before starting.
- Trade-related hopes put the market in risk-on during US trading hours.
- EUR/USD at risk of extending its decline toward 1.0820/40 once below 1.0926.
The American Dollar is the daily winner, having appreciated against all of its major rivals. The EUR/USD pair fell to a fresh two-week low of 1.0947, ending the US session not far above this last, neither far from the multi-year low set this September at 1.0926. The greenback was initially backed by political uncertainty triggering risk aversion, following news that US President could be impeached. The dollar later ran on relief, after Trump released the transcript of the call with Ukraine authorities, and the Justice Department concluded that he didn’t violate the campaign finance laws. Also, US President Trump was reported saying that a trade deal with China could happen “sooner than you think,” lifting the market’s mood without hurting the USD. The dollar is the cleanest dirty shirt in the laundry pile, and would likely continue to stand victorious in turmoil times, which, are all times these days.
The EU didn’t release relevant macroeconomic data, while the US published MBA Mortgage Applications for the week ended September 20, which fell a whopping 10.1%, a result of rising mortgage rates, and August New Home Sales, which were up monthly basis by 7.1% more than doubling the market’s expectations.
This Thursday, Germany will release the GGK Consumer Confidence Survey for October, foreseen steady at 9.7, while the US will release the final revision of Q2 GDP, seen unchanged from the previous estimate at 2.0%, the usual weekly unemployment data, and August Pending Home Sales, seen up by 0.9% when compared to the previous month.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is trading in the 1.0940 region, bearish, according to intraday technical readings and at risk of breaking through the yearly low at 1.0926, now the immediate support. If that’s the case, the pair has room to extend its decline toward the 1.0820/40 region. In the 4 hours chart, the pair has collapsed after a failed attempt to surpass its 20 SMA, while technical indicators resumed their declines within negative levels, after being unable to surpass their midlines. The downward momentum lost steam ahead of the close, but given that technical indicators remain near daily lows, there’s still room for additional declines, particularly if the pair remains below 1.0980.
Support levels: 1.0926 1.0890 1.0845
Resistance levels: 1.0980 1.1015 1.1045
