EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1295
- ECB in no rush to add stimulus, Christine Lagarde named as a possible Draghi’s successor.
- EUR/USD intraday recovery faltered around a key Fibonacci resistance at 1.1325.
The EUR/USD pair has recovered some ground this Tuesday, surging up to 1.1320 to settle around the 1.1300 level. The optimism that boosted the greenback at the beginning of the week faded after the US threatened the EU with $4.0B worth of additional tariffs. The shared currency also got a temporary boost from a report saying that the ECB policymakers are not considering adding monetary stimulus or cutting rates in this month’s meeting, but rather wait until September when they will have fresher updates on economic forecasts. In the data front, Germany released May Retail Sales, which fell by 0.6% when compared to the previous month but rose by 4.0% YoY. The EU Producer Price Index was down by 0.1% in the same month, and up by 1.6% when compared to a year earlier. The US released the ISM-NY Business Conditions Index, which improved to 50.0 in June from 48.6 in May. A note of colour, EU leaders, nominated IMF Director, Christine Lagarde, for ECB’s Presidency, with Lagarde temporarily quitting to her current position.
Wednesday will bring the final versions of the Markit Services PMI for June for both economies. Services output has been performing better than the manufacturing one, which means that negative surprises there could have a more relevant effect on the respective currency. The US will also release the ADP survey ahead of the NFP report on Friday, with the private sector seen adding 140K new jobs vs. 27K previously, and the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, seen at 55.9 from 56.9 previously.
From a technical point of view, the EUR/USD pair has made little progress these last 24 hours, in fact reaching a lower low daily basis of 1.1274 before recovering some ground. The pair is stuck around the 50% retracement of its latest bullish run, measured between 1.1181 and 1.1411, and short-term neutral-to-bearish, given the lack of follow-through beyond the current area. In the 4 hours chart, the pair is below a bearish 20 SMA and a flat 100 SMA, while technical indicators remain near oversold territory, the Momentum maintaining its bearish slope and the RSI turning south at around 37, all of which maintains the risk skewed to the downside.
Support levels: 1.1270 1.1230 1.1195
Resistance levels: 1.1325 1.1360 1.1400
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
EUR/USD trims intraday gains, ends the day just marginally higher
The EUR/USD pair remains unable to recover beyond the 1.1300 figure as fears about a global economic downturn returned, weighing on high-yielding assets. Christine Lagarde nominated to replace ECB’s Draghi.
GBP/USD settles below 1.2600, hurt by data, Carney
The Pound remains among the weakest currencies of the G-10 bloc, undermined by a dismal UK Construction PMI and cautious comments from BOE’s Carney, warning about the risks of protectionism.
USD/JPY drops below 108 as 10-year US T-bond yield extends slide
The USD/JPY pair struggled to build on Monday's gains and came under renewed bearish pressure in the American trading hours.
Bitcoin rollercoaster ride shoves it under $10,000: Reversal is likely
Bitcoin has embarked on a gain-trimming exercise. The highly volatile market is making it hard for Bitcoin bulls to sustain the price above key support. In fact, they are stuck in a trend where they are making one step forward and two backward.
Gold ending New York considerable higher on heightened geopolitical tensions
Anywhere you look, be it oil, gold, yields and the dollar, and global stocks, we are seeing choppiness - U.S. stock benchmarks stalled as investors dialled back enthusiasm following the pause of tensions between China and the U.S. over the weekend, and instead, the focus is on the threatened fresh tariffs on European goods and Iran which are supporting gold.