EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1295

ECB in no rush to add stimulus, Christine Lagarde named as a possible Draghi’s successor.

EUR/USD intraday recovery faltered around a key Fibonacci resistance at 1.1325.

The EUR/USD pair has recovered some ground this Tuesday, surging up to 1.1320 to settle around the 1.1300 level. The optimism that boosted the greenback at the beginning of the week faded after the US threatened the EU with $4.0B worth of additional tariffs. The shared currency also got a temporary boost from a report saying that the ECB policymakers are not considering adding monetary stimulus or cutting rates in this month’s meeting, but rather wait until September when they will have fresher updates on economic forecasts. In the data front, Germany released May Retail Sales, which fell by 0.6% when compared to the previous month but rose by 4.0% YoY. The EU Producer Price Index was down by 0.1% in the same month, and up by 1.6% when compared to a year earlier. The US released the ISM-NY Business Conditions Index, which improved to 50.0 in June from 48.6 in May. A note of colour, EU leaders, nominated IMF Director, Christine Lagarde, for ECB’s Presidency, with Lagarde temporarily quitting to her current position.

Wednesday will bring the final versions of the Markit Services PMI for June for both economies. Services output has been performing better than the manufacturing one, which means that negative surprises there could have a more relevant effect on the respective currency. The US will also release the ADP survey ahead of the NFP report on Friday, with the private sector seen adding 140K new jobs vs. 27K previously, and the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, seen at 55.9 from 56.9 previously.

From a technical point of view, the EUR/USD pair has made little progress these last 24 hours, in fact reaching a lower low daily basis of 1.1274 before recovering some ground. The pair is stuck around the 50% retracement of its latest bullish run, measured between 1.1181 and 1.1411, and short-term neutral-to-bearish, given the lack of follow-through beyond the current area. In the 4 hours chart, the pair is below a bearish 20 SMA and a flat 100 SMA, while technical indicators remain near oversold territory, the Momentum maintaining its bearish slope and the RSI turning south at around 37, all of which maintains the risk skewed to the downside.

Support levels: 1.1270 1.1230 1.1195

Resistance levels: 1.1325 1.1360 1.1400