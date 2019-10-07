EUR/USD Current Price: 1.0973

German Factory Orders plummeted 6.7% in August when compared to a year earlier.

Wall Street shrugged off the negative sentiment, but US indexes remained under pressure.

EUR/USD pressuring the upper end of its latest range, bullish above 1.1045.

The EUR/USD pair tested the 1.1000 figure this Monday, holding nearby as the American session comes to an end. The American dollar started the day strengthening against most major rivals on the back of risk aversion following weekend news. On one hand, a second whistleblower came forward in the Trump impeachment’s case, and on the other, a Chinese representative indicated that the country is not willing to include commitments on reforming Chinese industrial policy or government subsidies in a possible agreement with the US.

The pair fell to 1.0936 during European trading hours, as alongside the dismal mood, German posted yet another discouraging figure, as Factory Orders fell by 0.6% in August when compared to a month earlier, and by 6.7% yearly basis. Furthermore, the EU Sentix Investor Confidence Index fell in October to -16.8 from -11.1. Sentiment improved ahead of London’s fix, with European indexes closing in the green, and leading to some modest intraday gains on Wall Street.

On Tuesday, Germany will release August Industrial Production data, seen declining by 0.3% MoM and down by 2.7% YoY. As for the US, there are some minor figures scheduled, with the September Producer Prices Index being the most relevant, although hardly a market mover.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is ending the day little changed around 1.0970, meeting intraday support around the 38.2% retracement of the 1.1109/1.0878 decline and capped by the 61.8% retracement of the same slide. In the 4 hours chart, the 20 SMA heads north below the current level, converging with the mentioned Fibonacci support, while the price is seesawing around a mild-bearish 100 SMA. Technical indicators have lost their strength upward, retreating within positive levels, rather reflecting the latest retracement and lack of directional strength than suggesting an upcoming decline. Bears will become more courageous on a break below 10.945, the immediate support.

Support levels: 1.0945 1.0910 1.0880

Resistance levels: 1.1000 1.1045 1.1080