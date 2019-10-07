EUR/USD Current Price: 1.0973
- German Factory Orders plummeted 6.7% in August when compared to a year earlier.
- Wall Street shrugged off the negative sentiment, but US indexes remained under pressure.
- EUR/USD pressuring the upper end of its latest range, bullish above 1.1045.
The EUR/USD pair tested the 1.1000 figure this Monday, holding nearby as the American session comes to an end. The American dollar started the day strengthening against most major rivals on the back of risk aversion following weekend news. On one hand, a second whistleblower came forward in the Trump impeachment’s case, and on the other, a Chinese representative indicated that the country is not willing to include commitments on reforming Chinese industrial policy or government subsidies in a possible agreement with the US.
The pair fell to 1.0936 during European trading hours, as alongside the dismal mood, German posted yet another discouraging figure, as Factory Orders fell by 0.6% in August when compared to a month earlier, and by 6.7% yearly basis. Furthermore, the EU Sentix Investor Confidence Index fell in October to -16.8 from -11.1. Sentiment improved ahead of London’s fix, with European indexes closing in the green, and leading to some modest intraday gains on Wall Street.
On Tuesday, Germany will release August Industrial Production data, seen declining by 0.3% MoM and down by 2.7% YoY. As for the US, there are some minor figures scheduled, with the September Producer Prices Index being the most relevant, although hardly a market mover.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is ending the day little changed around 1.0970, meeting intraday support around the 38.2% retracement of the 1.1109/1.0878 decline and capped by the 61.8% retracement of the same slide. In the 4 hours chart, the 20 SMA heads north below the current level, converging with the mentioned Fibonacci support, while the price is seesawing around a mild-bearish 100 SMA. Technical indicators have lost their strength upward, retreating within positive levels, rather reflecting the latest retracement and lack of directional strength than suggesting an upcoming decline. Bears will become more courageous on a break below 10.945, the immediate support.
Support levels: 1.0945 1.0910 1.0880
Resistance levels: 1.1000 1.1045 1.1080
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD ends the day flat, falters again around 1.1000
The EUR/USD pair spent Monday within familiar levels, following US-China trade swings. German data disappointed, preventing the shared currency from appreciating even when risk-appetite took over.
GBP/USD slips below 1.2300 on fading Brexit hopes, a stronger dollar
The American currency got to appreciate during the American afternoon, amid encouraging US-China trade talks´ positive headlines. The Sterling, on the contrary, is suffering from more Brexit jitters.
USD/JPY climbs above 107 as Wall Street's main indexes turn positive on the day
After spending the majority of the day moving sideways near the 106.80 handle, the USD/JPY pair gained traction during the American trading hours and rose above 107 as the recovering market sentiment made it difficult for the JPY to find demand as a safe-haven.
BTC is on sale while XRP heads to the Moon
It is a great time to buy Bitcoin, conditional on knowing how to execute stops properly. Ethereum continues to outperform Bitcoin and enjoys the benefit of the doubt. XRP fires upwards and is configured in rocket mode.
Gold drops to five-day lows near $1,490 as markets start pricing a US-China trade deal
The XAU/USD pair fluctuated in a relatively tight range near the $1,500 mark throughout the day before coming under strong bearish pressure and slumping to a fresh five-day low of $1,488 in the last hour.