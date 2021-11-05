EUR/USD

Since the middle of Thursday's European trading hours, the EUR/USD currency exchange rate has been trading above or in the zone of the October low levels at 1.1525/1.1538.

In the case that the rate passes the October low levels at 1.1525/1.1538, the pair could look for support in the 1.1500 mark. In addition, note the weekly S1 simple pivot point's support at 1.1501. Meanwhile, below the 1.1500 mark, a 50.00% Fibonacci retracement level could act as support near 1.1450.

However, a recovery from the October low-level zone might encounter resistance in the 50, 100, and 200-hour simple moving averages at 1.1570, 1.1580, 1.1595. Moreover, the weekly simple pivot point acts as a resistance level at 1.1597.