EUR/USD analysis: little chances of a trend change until Fed, ECB's meetings

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1976

The EUR/USD pair extended its rally to a fresh 2017 this Monday of 1.1982, as dollar's negative momentum triggered by central bankers on Friday persisted, while US softer-than-expected data fueled greenback's decline. Trading was overall thin, with a scarce macroeconomic calendar and London off on holidays, with most of the action taking place after the US opening. The world's largest economy published its July trade balance, with the deficit widening to $65.1 billion amid falling exports. Wholesale inventories rose by more than expected in the same month up by 0.4% although the Dallas Fed manufacturing business index came in above the 16.5 expected at 17.0 for August.

The greenback can't find market's favor after Fed's Yellen omitted commenting on monetary policy last Friday, and as political jitters within the Trump administration continue. Trump's chief financial advisor Cohn has said that the US president will start campaigning on the tax reform this week, but seems unlikely that could change the negative tone of the American currency. Most likely, the market will now maintain a consolidative-bullish sentiment towards the pair, ahead of both central banks´ monetary policy meeting next September.

Short term, the pair is poised to keep advancing, having settled above its early high of 1.1959, now the immediate support, and with technical indicators in the 4 hours chart maintaining their bullish slopes, despite being in overbought territory. In the same chart, the 20 SMA keeps heading north well above the larger ones, but below the current level, favoring an extension up to the 1.2000 region and beyond for this Tuesday.

Support levels: 1.1960 1.1920 1.1870

Resistance levels: 1.2000 1.2030 1.2065

