EUR/USD Current Price: 1.0936

September Markit Manufacturing PMI revised marginally higher in the EU.

US ISM Manufacturing PMI plunged to its lowest in ten years.

EUR/USD bounced from new two-year lows, upside still limited.

The EUR/USD pair has fallen to a fresh multi-year low of 1.0878 but ended up bouncing from the level, to close Tuesday in positive ground at around 1.0930. The greenback was the strongest until mid-US session, when the country released the September ISM Manufacturing PMI, which unexpectedly fell further into contraction territory, printing 47.8 against the 50.1 expected its lowest reading in ten years. The American dollar came under selling pressure, shedding ground unevenly across the board amid fears that the latest Fed’s rate cut is not enough to support the economy, and more action should be taken.

The shared currency was among the less benefited from dollar’s decline, as data coming from the EU failed to impress. According to preliminary estimates, the EU inflation fell below 1.0% in September, up by just 0.9% when compared to a year earlier. Core inflation met the market’s expectations with 1.0%. Also, Markit released the final versions of the Manufacturing indexes for the same month. Those of the euro area suffered upward revisions but remain in contraction territory, with the German index at 41.7 and the EU one at 45.7. The final US Markit Manufacturing PMI was at 51.1, slightly better than expected.

Wednesday will be a quiet macroeconomic day as there’re no data scheduled in the EU, while the US will publish weekly Mortgage Applications, the ISM-NY Business Conditions Index and September ADP survey, with the private sector seen adding 140K after adding 195K new jobs in August.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair’s recovery fell short of affecting the longer-term dominant bearish trend, but instead, it seems to have been a corrective movement. In the 4 hours chart, the pair is above a firmly bearish 20 SMA, but below the larger ones, also below a daily descendant trend line coming from September 20 high. Technical indicators have recovered from daily lows, but lost strength upward after reaching neutral levels, now resuming their declines from around their midlines. The pair could extend its upward corrective movement if it manages to extend its gains above 1.0940, with the next line of sellers waiting around the critical 1.1000 figure.

Support levels: 1.0880 1.0840 1.0805

Resistance levels: 1.0940 1.0970 1.1000