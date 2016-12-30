EUR/USD analysis: limited activity extends into Monday, EU PMIs on focus

EUR/USD Current price: 1.0513

The EUR/USD pair finished 2016 a 1.0513, roughly 3% lower, the third consecutive year of declines. Despite sharp dollar losses all across the board early Friday, which resulted in the pair briefly trading at 1.0649, the negative sentiment towards the common currency prevailed. Thin trading conditions may have exacerbated profit taking in the last active day of the year, whilst some analyst suspect some algo activity may also have to do with the movement. Nevertheless, the greenback closed the month up against most of its major rivals.

Holidays extend into Monday, with most major markets closed including the UK and the US. Activity will be extremely limited, but within Europe the release of the Markit Manufacturing PMIs for December will stand out. The week will be packed with macroeconomic data, including US Nonfarm Payrolls, although choppy trading may persists during these first days of 2017.

From a technical point of view, the daily chart shows that the pair was unable to hold on to gains beyond the 23.6% retracement of the November/December slide at 1.0573, and in the daily chart, the price ended around a sharply bearish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators retreat within bearish territory, presenting now modest downward slopes that support additional slides on a break below the immediate support, the 1.0490 region. Shorter term, and in the 4 hours chart, the price pulled back from a bearish 200 SMA, while standing above a modestly bullish 20 SMA. Also, the RSI indicator heads south around 55, while the Momentum indicator holds flat within positive territory, also supporting the case for a required break below 1.0490 to confirm a downward extension.

Support levels: 1.0490 1.0445 1.0400

Resistance levels: 1.0530 1.0575 1.0610

