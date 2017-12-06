EUR/USD analysis: limited action ahead of Central Banks

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1201

The EUR/USD pair managed to post a tepid advance this Monday, but closed the day pretty much flat around 1.1200, as investors stand cautious ahead of a busy Central Bank's week, which includes the Fed, the BOE and the BOJ. Despite persistent Pound´s weakness amid political uncertainty, the American dollar traded lower against its major counterparts, with the EUR/USD pair peaking at 1.1231, but retreating on comments from ECB's Coeure, who said that it's too early to discuss tapering.

In Europe, the only relevant news came from France, as Emmanuel Macron's centrist La Republique En Marche won a huge majority in the French Parliament´s first round of voting, expected to get between 415-455 seats out of 577. The good news, however, is not enough to affect the common currency. The macroeconomic calendar had nothing to offer this Monday, but will become more interesting this Tuesday, with multiple figures coming from Germany, including June ZEW's survey, and US PPI.

The technical picture for the pair is short term neutral-to-bearish as in the 4 hours chart, the pair was contained by selling interest around a congestion of moving averages, as the 20 and 100 SMAs converge in the 1.1220 region. In the same chart, the Momentum indicator continues heading higher, but below its 100 level, while the RSI indicator turned south, now around 42 and anticipating some additional declines ahead. Still, unless a break below 1.1080, the downward potential will remain limited.

Support levels: 1.1160 1.1120 1.1080

Resistance levels: 1.1210 1.1250 1.1300

