EUR/USD Analysis: Lack of follow-through selling continues to favour bullish traders

- Softer German Manufacturing PMI prompted some selling around EUR/USD on Friday.
- A goodish USD rebound from multi-month lows further contributed to the intraday slide.
- The risk-on mood capped gains for the safe-haven USD and helped limit the downside.
The EUR/USD pair witnessed some selling during the second half of the trading action on Friday and retreated around 80 pips from the vicinity of monthly tops set earlier last week. The early downtick was triggered by softer-than-expected German Manufacturing PMI, which fell to 64.0 in May from 66.2 prior and pointed to the slowing pace of expansion in the Eurozone's largest economy. This, to a larger extent, overshadowed stronger than anticipated readings for the region's dominant services industry. The Services PMI indicated that the further lifting of virus restrictions boosted business activity and added credence to the optimistic outlook, though did little to impress bulls.
Apart from this, a goodish US dollar rebound from multi-month lows exerted some additional downward pressure on the major. The intraday USD uptick got an additional boost following the release of encouraging US data. The IHS Markit reported that the business activity in the US private sector expanded at a record-setting pace in May, with both the Manufacturing PMI and the Services PMI reaching new series highs at 61.5 and 70.1, respectively. The report further indicated that price pressures continued to increase sharply. This comes on the back of hawkish FOMC minutes, which further fueled market speculations that the Fed could taper its stimulus sooner than later.
That said, the underlying bullish sentiment around the equity markets held traders from placing any aggressive bullish bets around the safe-haven USD. This, in turn, helped limit any further losses, rather assisted the pair to find some support near the lower boundary of a three-day-old trading range. The pair finally settled around 20 pips off the daily swing lows and remained confined in a narrow trading band through the Asian session on Monday. There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the Eurozone or the US, leaving the pair at the mercy of the USD price dynamics.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, nothing seems to have changed much and the pair, so far, has managed to hold above a previous strong resistance, now turned support near the 1.2160-50 region. This should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders and help determine the near-term trajectory. Any subsequent fall is likely to find decent support near the 1.2125 region, which if broken might prompt some technical selling. The pair might then turn vulnerable to break below the 1.2100 mark and accelerate the slide towards testing the next relevant support near the 1.2065-60 region.
On the flip side, any meaningful positive move back above the 1.2200 mark might continue to confront stiff resistance near the 1.2235-40 region. A sustained move beyond will reaffirm a short-term bullish outlook and push the pair back towards the 1.2300 mark. The momentum could further get extended towards YTD tops, around mid-1.2300s touched on January 6.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
