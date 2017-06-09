EUR/USD analysis: it's on Draghi now

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1928

The EUR/USD pair posted another modest advance this Wednesday, ending the day not far below a weekly high of 1.1949 achieved in the US afternoon. The greenback remained under pressure during the first half of the day amid persistent risk aversion, extending its losses during the American afternoon on poor US macroeconomic figures. Germany released its July factory orders, unexpectedly down by 0.7% in the month, but with little effect over the common currency. As for the US, trade balance figures showed that the deficit shrank to 43.7B beating expectations of -44.6B, but the final services PMI for August were below expected, with the Markit index at 56.0, and the official ISM one down to 55.3 from market's forecast of 55.8.

Focus now shifted to the upcoming ECB monetary policy decision, and how Draghi will balance a cautious stance on QE with the optimistic economic outlook. A leaked draft of the ECB's statement made the rounds in the US afternoon, suggesting the ECB will cut its 2018/19 inflation forecast, anticipating also that they will plan the discussion over QE but won't reach any decision until the next meeting, by the end of October. Seems unlikely Draghi would say anything negative enough to put the common currency under pressure, despite nothing would make him more happy than a weaker EUR.

The technical picture is short-term neutral for the EUR/USD pair, confined to a tight range above a still directionless 20 SMA in the 4 hours chart, but also well below the larger ones. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart have turned marginally lower above their mid-lines, lacking enough strength to indicate the upcoming direction. The pair has relevant intraday lows in the 1.1860 region, the immediate support, followed by last week's low of 1.1822. Below this last the risk will turn towards the downside, but there's still a long way ahead before calling it bearish. Steady gains beyond 1.2000 after the ECB's dust settles, will open doors for gains beyond the yearly high set late August at 1.2070.

Support levels: 1.1900 1.1860 1.1820

Resistance levels: 1.1960 1.2000 1.2035

