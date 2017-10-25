EUR/USD analysis: It's all about the ECB´s decision

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1812

ECB expected to keep rates on hold, but also to announce lesser QE ahead.

Draghi will likely try to down-talk the relevance of his actions, to prevent EUR's strength.

The EUR/USD pair is up for the day, above the 1.1800 level for the first time this week, although the rally stalled at 1.1817, right below the strong static resistance area between 1.1820 and 1.1830. Macroeconomic data was encouraging in both shores of the Atlantic, as early Europe, Germany released its October IFO survey, which indicated that business confidence rose to a record high in the month after falling for the previous two. The index came in at 116.7, up from September's revised 115.3 and above market's expectations of 115.2. Both, the assessment of the current situation and expectations rose above expected, coming in at 124.8 and 109.1 respectively. In the US, Durable Goods Orders soared 2.2% in September, more than doubling market's expectations of 1.0%, while the ex-transportation reading came in at 0.7%, beating the 0.5% forecasted. August numbers were upwardly revised to 2.0% and 0.7% respectively. Additionally, new home sales in the US grew by 18.9%, against an expected 0.9% decline.

The ECB is scheduled to announce its latest monetary policy decision this Thursday, expected to keep rates on hold, but also to announce some sort of tapering in its bond-buying program, starting next January. Data released lately in the EU indicate steady growth, and despite inflation remains sluggish, the central bank has no reason to extend the ongoing program, but to keep EUR's gains in check. Draghi will likely try to down-talk the relevance of trimming QE, if he finally announces it, by reiterating that rates will likely remain at record lows "well-past" the end of QE.

From a technical point of view, the 4 hours chart shows that the pair settled above its 20 and 100 SMAs, but remains below a bearish 200 SMA, while technical indicators partially lost their upward strength within positive territory, favoring the upside anyway. Beyond the mentioned 1.1820/30 region, the pair has scope to test 1.1860 en route to the 1.1900 figure. Still, it's all about ECB's decision this Thursday, and how the market reacts to Draghi's announcement.

Support levels: 1.1770 1.1720 1.1690

Resistance levels: 1.1825 1.1860 1.1900

