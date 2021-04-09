EUR/USD
On Thursday, the support of the 55-hour simple moving average managed to push the EUR/USD up, as just before mid-day the rate started a surge. However, on Friday morning the rate bounced off the 1.1920 level and retraced back to the combined support of the 55-hour SMA and the zone near 1.1880.
If the 55-hour SMA and the 1.1880 support zone manages to provide enough support, the rate could resume its surge. A potential move up would test the resistance zone near 1.1940, where the March 22 high levels are located at. In the case of a larger move upwards, the rate could reach for the 1.2000 level.
A failure of the SMA and 1.1880 level could result in a decline to the support of the 100-hour SMA, the weekly S2 simple pivot point and a support zone in the range from 1.1855 to 1.1835.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
