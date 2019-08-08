A slump in the US bond yields undermined the USD and helped gain some traction on Wednesday.

Bulls struggled to capitalize on the positive move and once again failed near 100-day EMA hurdle.

Absent relevant macro data on Thursday leaves the pair at the mercy of the USD price dynamics.

The EUR/USD pair continued with its two-way price action and once again settled nearly unchanged, around the 1.1200 pivotal point for the second consecutive session on Wednesday. The pair initially dipped to an intraday low level of 1.1179 following the release of weaker-than-expected German Industrial Production data for June, which contracted by 1.5% MoM in June and 5.2% year-on-year. The downtick, however, turned out to be short-lived, rather was quickly bought into amid some renewed US Dollar selling bias.

Remains at the mercy of USD price dynamics

Against the backdrop of the recent escalation in the US-China trade tensions, growing pessimism over the global economic growth outlook provided a strong boost to traditional safe-haven assets. The global flight to safety was evident from a sharp downturn in the US Treasury bond yields, which weighed heavily on the greenback and helped the pair to regain some positive traction. The pair climbed back closer to 1.1240-50 supply zone (100-day EMA), albeit failed to capitalize on the move in the wake of a modest USD bounce.



The pair held steady just above the 1.1200 handle during the Asian session on Thursday as market participants now look forward to the European Central Bank's (ECB) Economic Bulletin - scheduled for release at 08:00 GMT - for some short-term impetus. Later during the early North-American session, the second-tier US economic releases - initial weekly jobless claims and Final Wholesale Inventories, seems unlikely to produce any meaningful trading opportunities, leaving the pair at the mercy of the USD price dynamics.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the back-to-back formation on a Doji candlestick pattern on the daily chart indicates the indecisive market, making it prudent to wait for a convincing breakthrough a three-day-old trading range. The 100-day EMA, near the 1.1240-50 region, might continue to act as an immediate strong resistance, above which a bout of short-covering is likely to accelerate the up-move further towards reclaiming the 1.1300 round figure mark. The momentum could further get extended towards the 1.1330-40 resistance zone en-route the next major hurdle near the 1.1365-70 region ahead of the 1.1400 round figure mark.



On the flip side, any pullback below the 1.1200 handle now seems to find some support near the 1.1185 level, which is followed by support near the 1.1155-50 region. Failure to defend the mentioned support levels will negate prospects of any further recovery and turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the slide back towards challenging the 1.1100 handle. A follow-through selling will suggest the resumption of the prior well-established bearish trend and pave the way for a further downfall towards testing the key 1.1000 psychological mark in the near-term.