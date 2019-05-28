EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1163

Rising US Consumer Confidence and lingering US-Sino tensions underpin the dollar.

A scarce macroeconomic data to keep sentiment leading the way for currencies.

The Forex board continued developing in a slow fashion Tuesday, although with the greenback advancing for a second consecutive day, particularly against high-yielding rivals. The American currency got a boost from the CB Consumer Confidence Index up in May to 134.1 following an increase in April of 129.2. Lingering tensions between the US and China added to the dollar's strength, following the latest comments from US President Trump, who said Monday that the country is not ready to make a deal with China. European stocks closed in the red, while US indexes trimmed most of their early gains ahead of the close amid the prevailing risk-off mood. Germany released the GFK Consumer Confidence Survey, which resulted at 10.1 in June, from a downwardly revised 10.2 in May. The country's Import Price Index increased just modestly in April, up by 0.3% MoM and by 1.4% YoY. On Wednesday, the macroeconomic calendar won't include relevant data from these two economies.

From a technical point of view, failure to surpass the 1.1200 figure has increased chances of a downward extension, with the EUR/USD pair currently trading just above the 50% retracement of its latest daily run, measured between 1.1106 and 1.1214. In the 4 hours chart, the pair broke below its moving averages, with the 20 SMA advancing and the 100 SMA, both converging around the 23.6% retracement of the same advance at 1.1190, the immediate resistance. Technical indicators have extended their declines, entering negative ground, all of which skews the risk to the downside and favors a re-test of the multi-year low at 1.1106.

Support levels: 1.1145 1.1100 1.1070

Resistance levels: 1.1190 1.1220 1.1250

