EUR/USD

In the aftermath of breaking the channel up pattern on Friday, the EUR/USD has traded between the 1.1960 and 1.1910 levels. Meanwhile, the pair has by large ignored technical levels like the weekly simple pivot point and hourly simple moving averages.

If the rate manages to pass the support of the 1.1910 level, it would first look for support at 1.1900. Afterwards, the rate could reach for the weekly S1 simple pivot point at 1.1865.

On the other hand, if the 1.1960 level fails to provide resistance, the pair could test the previous week's high at 1.1990 and afterwards the 1.2000 mark.