EUR/USD Current price: 1.1072

US Gross Domestic Product at 2.0% according to the second estimate.

German inflation missed expectations, ahead of EU CPI release.

EUR/USD hovering near 1.1051, immediate support ahead of yearly low.

The shared currency has maintained the sour tone throughout the first half of the day, falling against its American rival to a fresh weekly low of 1.1069. The market’s sentiment improved following comments from Chinese authorities, which said that they have no intentions to escalate the trade war and that they are preparing to resume talks next September. The EUR, however, remained under pressure, later weighed by worse than anticipated German inflation, down by 0.1% monthly basis and up by 1.0% when compared to a year earlier.

The US released the second estimate of Q2 GDP, which matched the market’s expectations with 2.0%. Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended August 23 also came in as expected, at 215K, while July Wholesales Inventories were up 0.2%. Finally, the Goods Trade Balance posted a deficit of $72.34B in July. The unimpressive releases had no impact on the pair.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair remains depressed near its daily low, bearish according to technical readings in the 4 hours chart, as it is developing below all of its moving averages, and with the 20 SMA accelerating its decline, now converging with a critical Fibonacci level at around 1.1095. Technical indicators remain within negative levels, although with limited directional strength. The decline could continue on a break below 1.1051, the low set last week, with the next relevant support at 1.1026, this year low.

Support levels: 1.1050 1.1025 1.0980

Resistance levels: 1.1095 1.1125 1.1160