EUR/USD Current Price: 1.0963

Risk sentiment remains negative, government bond yields keep falling.

The US ISM Manufacturing PMI fell to a three-year low of 49.1 in August.

EUR/USD intrinsically bearish, correcting toward critical 1.1000.

The EUR/USD pair trimmed intraday losses and settled at around 1.0960 Tuesday, little changed on the downside. The shared currency declined during European trading hours amid a prevalent negative mood, fueled by the absence of progress in US-China trade talks and mounting Brexit tensions. Government bond yields were under pressure, with the yield on the 10-year German bund hitting a fresh all-time low of -0.74% before bouncing some. Demand for the greenback receded following a downward surprise coming from the US, as the ISM Manufacturing PMI fell to 49.1 in August, in contraction territory and at its lowest in three years. Fears of a US recession continue to feed the dismal sentiment, preventing the pair from advancing further, as demand for high-yielding assets remained subdued.

This Wednesday, Markit will release the final versions of the Services and Composite indexes for the Union. The services sector is in better shape than the manufacturing one, although downward revisions from preliminary estimates could fuel the negative market mood. The EU will also release July Retail Sales, seen down by 0.6% MoM, while the US session will be fulfilled with different Fed’s official speeches.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair is correcting extreme oversold conditions rather than confirming an interim bottom, as it posted a lower low and a lower high for a sixth consecutive day while holding below the critical 1.1000 threshold. In the 4 hours chart, technical indicators have corrected extreme readings, heading higher well below their mid-lines, as the pair develops below firmly bearish moving averages, with the 20 SMA currently at around 1.0995, reinforcing the static resistance area. An upward corrective extension is not out of the table, although bears are still in control of the pair.

Support levels: 1.0955 1.0920 1.0890

Resistance levels: 1.1000 1.1040 1.1085