Euro lifted by Wednesday's German CPI, capped by weaker Euro-zone confidence.

Investors now seemed reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of the Fed decision.

After an initial dip, the EUR/USD pair managed to regain some positive traction on Tuesday and finally ended the day marginally above mid-1.1100s. The shared currency got a minor lift in reaction to stronger-than-expected German inflation figures, showing that the headline CPI ticked higher to 1.7% yearly rate in July as compared to 1.6% previous and consensus estimates pointing to a reading of 1.5%. The positive factor, to a larger extent, was negated by weaker Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) and Euro-zone Economic Sentiment Indicator.

From the US, softer core PCE Price Index was not enough to alter the expected Fed decision to cut interest rates and was offset by upbeat Consumer Confidence Index, doing little to provide any meaningful impetus. Moreover, investors also seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets and preferred to wait on the sidelines ahead of the big event risk - the highly anticipated FOMC monetary policy decision, due to be announced later during the US trading session on Wednesday.

The Fed is widely expected to deliver a 25 bps rate cut for the first time since 2008 and the move is largely priced in the market. Hence, the key focus will be on the accompanying monetary policy statement and the post-meeting press conference, and whether the central bank would leave the door open for further policy easing in the near-term. Should the Fed Chair Jerome Powell refrain from signalling an upcoming rate cut or temper expectations of excessive easing in the near-term, the greenback is likely to catch some aggressive bids and exert some heavy pressure on the major.

From a technical perspective, any further up-move from current levels is likely to confront some resistance near the 1.1185-90 region - a previous horizontal support breakpoint, above which a bout of short-covering has the potential to lift the pair back towards challenging the 1.1270-80 heavy supply zone - nearing 100-day EMA.

On the flip side, the post-ECB swing lows - around the 1.1100 round figure mark, remains a key pivotal point for short-term traders, which if broken might trigger some aggressive selling and turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the slide further towards 1.1070intermediate support before eventually aiming to test the key 1.1000 psychological mark in the near-term.