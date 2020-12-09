EUR/USD Analysis: Holds in a familiar trading range, bulls await Thursday’s ECB decision

EUR/USD settled with modest losses for the third consecutive session on Tuesday.

Dovish ECB expectations turned out to be a key factor exerting pressure on the major.

Sustained USD selling helped limit the downside and regain traction on Wednesday.

The EUR/USD pair struggled to capitalize on its intraday positive move and finally settled in the red for the third consecutive session on Tuesday. The early uptick lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and was sponsored by some cross-driven strength stemming from a modest uptick in the EUR/GBP, led by the emergence of fresh selling in the sterling. However, growing market worries about a sharp rise in new coronavirus extended some support to the safe-haven US dollar and kept a lid on any strong gains for the major.

On the economic data front, the Eurozone Q3 GDP growth was revised down slightly to 12.5% QoQ. The disappointment, to a larger extent, was offset by better-than-expected German ZEW Economic Sentiment Index, which improved to 55.0 for December. For the Eurozone, the gauge rose to 54.4 from 32.8 and surpassed even the most optimistic estimates, most likely due to the announcement of vaccine approvals for the highly contagious COVID-19. The data, however, failed to impress bullish traders or provide any meaningful impetus to the major.

Increasing bets that the ECB could ease further by expanding the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP) prompted some selling at higher levels. Despite the pullback, the pair continued showing some resilience below the 1.2100 mark remained well within a four-day-old trading range. Meanwhile, positive news on COVID-19 vaccines and the ongoing debate over move US fiscal stimulus measures remained supportive of the prevalent risk-on mood. This, in turn, undermined the safe-haven USD and assisted the pair to regain traction on Wednesday.

The pair was last seen hovering near the overnight swing highs, around the 1.2130 region, though the upside is likely to remain limited ahead of the highly anticipated ECB monetary policy meeting on Thursday. In the meantime, the broader market risk sentiment will continue to influence the greenback and produce some trading opportunities amid relatively lighter Eurozone economic docket, highlighting the release of German Trade Balance figures.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the recent pullback from the highest since April 2018 has been along a downward sloping channel. Given the recent strong rally from the 1.1600 neighbourhood, the mentioned channel constitutes the formation of a bullish continuation flag pattern on 1-hourly chart. However, RSI on the daily chart is still holding in the overbought territory and warrants some caution for bullish traders. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained breakthrough the channel resistance, currently near the 1.2155-65 region, before positioning for any further appreciating move.

A sustained breakthrough the trend-channel will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and lift the pair beyond the 1.2200 mark, towards the 1.2235-40 resistance zone. Some follow-through buying should pave the way for a move towards the 1.2300 mark before the pair eventually aims to test March 2018 monthly closing highs resistance near the 1.2315 region.

On the flip side, any meaningful slide below the 1.2100 mark is more likely to attract some dip-buying near the trend-channel support, around the 1.2060 region. This mentioned level coincides with 200-hour SMA, which if broken decisively will negate the bullish set-up and suggest that the pair might have topped out in the near-term. The pair might then turn vulnerable to break below the key 1.2000 psychological mark and prolong its corrective slide.