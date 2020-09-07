EUR/USD Analysis: Holds in a familiar trading range as focus shifts to ECB on Thursday

The ECB’s concerns over the exchange rate level continued weighing on the euro.

Some follow-through USD buying exerted some additional pressure on EUR/USD.

Mixed US monthly jobs report failed to provide any meaningful impetus to the pair.

The EUR/USD pair remained depressed through the major part of the trading action on Friday and dropped over one-week lows, albeit once again showed some resilience below the 1.1800 mark. The shared currency was being weighed down by the ECB’s concerns over the exchange rate level. On the other hand, the US dollar traded marginally higher and retained its strength following the release of the US monthly employment details. According to the report, the US unemployment rate dropped more than anticipated to 8.4% in August from 10.2% previous. This, in turn, helped offset a slight disappointment from the headline NFP print, which showed that the US economy added 1.371 million jobs in August as compared to 1.4 million anticipated.

Apart from this, a strong rally in the US Treasury bond yields extended some additional support to the greenback and further contributed to the pair's intraday slide. However, doubts over the sustainability of the US economic recovery kept a lid on any strong gains for the USD. The pair recovered around 60 pips from the 1.1780 region, albeit lacked any strong follow-through and was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band through the Asian session on Monday. Given that the US markets are closed in observance of Labor Day, holiday-thinned liquidity conditions could possibly lead to an extension of the subdued/range-bound trading action on the first day of the week.

Investors might also refrain from placing any aggressive bets ahead of the latest monetary policy update by the European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday. Against the backdrop of the ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane's comments last week, saying that the euro-dollar exchange rate does matter for monetary policy, market participants might now start pricing in the potential for further easing. This should eventually cap any attempted positive move for the major, at least for the time being.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair continues to find decent support near the lower end of a one-month-old ascending trend-channel. The mentioned support is pegged near the 1.1785-80 region, which should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders. A convincing breakthrough will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the fall further towards the 1.1700 round-figure mark. The said handle nears the August monthly swing lows, below which the pair seems all set to extend the near-term corrective slide.

On the flip side, the 1.1860-65 region now seems to have emerged as immediate strong resistance and is followed by the 1.1900 round-figure mark. Some follow-through buying beyond the 1.1935-40 hurdle has the potential to assist the pair aim back to retest YTD tops – levels just above the key 1.2000 psychological mark. The latter coincides with the trend-channel resistance, which if cleared decisively should pave the way for the resumption of the recent strong appreciating move.