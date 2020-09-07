EUR/USD Analysis: Holds in a familiar trading range as focus shifts to ECB on Thursday

- The ECB’s concerns over the exchange rate level continued weighing on the euro.
- Some follow-through USD buying exerted some additional pressure on EUR/USD.
- Mixed US monthly jobs report failed to provide any meaningful impetus to the pair.
The EUR/USD pair remained depressed through the major part of the trading action on Friday and dropped over one-week lows, albeit once again showed some resilience below the 1.1800 mark. The shared currency was being weighed down by the ECB’s concerns over the exchange rate level. On the other hand, the US dollar traded marginally higher and retained its strength following the release of the US monthly employment details. According to the report, the US unemployment rate dropped more than anticipated to 8.4% in August from 10.2% previous. This, in turn, helped offset a slight disappointment from the headline NFP print, which showed that the US economy added 1.371 million jobs in August as compared to 1.4 million anticipated.
Apart from this, a strong rally in the US Treasury bond yields extended some additional support to the greenback and further contributed to the pair's intraday slide. However, doubts over the sustainability of the US economic recovery kept a lid on any strong gains for the USD. The pair recovered around 60 pips from the 1.1780 region, albeit lacked any strong follow-through and was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band through the Asian session on Monday. Given that the US markets are closed in observance of Labor Day, holiday-thinned liquidity conditions could possibly lead to an extension of the subdued/range-bound trading action on the first day of the week.
Investors might also refrain from placing any aggressive bets ahead of the latest monetary policy update by the European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday. Against the backdrop of the ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane's comments last week, saying that the euro-dollar exchange rate does matter for monetary policy, market participants might now start pricing in the potential for further easing. This should eventually cap any attempted positive move for the major, at least for the time being.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the pair continues to find decent support near the lower end of a one-month-old ascending trend-channel. The mentioned support is pegged near the 1.1785-80 region, which should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders. A convincing breakthrough will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the fall further towards the 1.1700 round-figure mark. The said handle nears the August monthly swing lows, below which the pair seems all set to extend the near-term corrective slide.
On the flip side, the 1.1860-65 region now seems to have emerged as immediate strong resistance and is followed by the 1.1900 round-figure mark. Some follow-through buying beyond the 1.1935-40 hurdle has the potential to assist the pair aim back to retest YTD tops – levels just above the key 1.2000 psychological mark. The latter coincides with the trend-channel resistance, which if cleared decisively should pave the way for the resumption of the recent strong appreciating move.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD drops below 1.3200 as no-deal Brexit fears intensify
GBP/USD stalls its bounce and drops back below 1.3200. The cable remains heavily offered amid intensifying no-deal Brexit fears. Also, weighing on the pair could be the US dollar’s sustained run-up and a lack of major data/events due on the cards.
EUR/USD holds steady below 1.1850 amid quiet trading
EUR/USD keeps its range trade intact below mid-1.1800 after disappointing German data and upbeat Eurozone Sentix. The US dollar holds the upside in the aftermath of NFP jobs report, amid holiday-thinned light trading.
XAU/USD on the defensive below $1930 level
Gold struggled to capitalize on its early uptick amid a goodish pickup in the USD demand. The downside seems limited on the back of concerns about the global economic recovery.
These are the price targets for the ongoing crypto sell-off
After months of continuous rise, selling finally arrived to the market. The sustained upward trend meant that there was a risk of overheating, and we can see this clearly in ETH, which now pays the highest gain among the Top 3 club members.
WTI: Fails to keep bounce off $38.80 as sellers turn most bearish since late-April
WTI takes a U-turn from $39.78 as 100-day EMA probes pullback moves. MACD histogram marks the strongest bearish signal since April 28. Sustained trading below 200-day, 100-day EMA keeps sellers hopeful.