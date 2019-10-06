EUR/USD Analysis: holding on high ground despite ECB's rumors

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1303

ECB policymakers are studying a rate cut, according to sources.

US equities poised to open with gains, Treasury yields also recovering.

The EUR/USD pair started the week with a soft tone, with the greenback up amid relief news indicating that the US and Mexico reached a deal on immigration and tariffs, with the US suspending indefinitely the tariffs on all Mexican goods announced by President Trump a week ago. This Monday, however, he clarified that Mexico needs a law to pass the agreement, and if that doesn't happen, he will come back with tariffs.

The shared currency, on the other hand, is being weighed by some market talks, which suggests ECB policymakers are open to cutting rates if economic growth weakness while the euro strengthens. The same rumors suggest that Draghi & Co. have started discussing a possible rate cut or further bond purchases to stimulate inflation. Worth noting, the ECB has already announced a new round of TLTRO which will come into effect September this year. A holiday in several European countries keeps local markets closed, which results in limited price action across the board. The EUR/USD pair eased from multi-week highs in the 1.1350 price zone, but for now, holds around 1.1300.

Ahead of Wall Street's opening, Asian and European equities maintain their positive stance, while US indexes are poised to open with gains, with the Dow Jones above 26,100 although below an early high of 26,220. Demand for government bonds receded, with US Treasury yields ticking higher and above last week's highs.

The US will release today the April JOLTS Job Openings reports, foreseen at 7.24M vs. the previous 7.48M, and will auction short-term bonds.

At the time being the EUR/USD pair trades a handful of pips above its daily low of 1.1296, having seen little action during London trading hours. The pair holds above the daily descendant trend line coming from September last year that broke Friday following a terrible US employment report, now offering support at around 1.1275. In the 4 hours chart, the 20 SMA continues advancing above the larger ones, now standing around the mentioned broken trend line. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart have eased from overbought levels, but stabilized well above their midlines, indicating limited selling interest at the time being.

Support levels: 1.1275 1.1240 1.1210

Resistance levels: 1.1320 1.1350 1.1385