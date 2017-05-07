EUR/USD analysis: holding near its lows as the Fed didn't surprised

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1326

The dollar advanced against all of its major rivals, again receiving a vote of confidence from European investors, which sent the EUR/USD pair down to 1.1311. Most of the common currency's daily decline can be attributed to ECB's Executive Board member Benoit Coeure, who said that the governing council hasn’t discussed policy changes, pouring cold water over expectations of soon-to-come tapering. The greenback retreated modestly early US session, as investors turned cautious ahead of the minutes of the Federal Reserve June meeting. The greenback ticked lower as an initial reaction to the release, but turned back higher afterwards, with the EUR/USD pair ending the day around 1.1330. The Minutes showed that policy makers are divided over when to start reducing their balance sheet, whilst most Fed members think that recent softness in inflation have little bearing on inflation trend.

Macroeconomic news coming from the EU were encouraging, but attention remained focused in Central Banks. Nevertheless, the final EU services and composite PMIs for June confirmed that growth remained strong in the region at the end of the second quarter, as the final Markit composite output index came in at 56.3, above the early estimate of 55.7, and only slightly below the six-year record high of 56.8. Growth in the services sector was also revised higher from flash PMIs, while May retail sales for the EUR doubled expectations, up by 0.4% in the month, and by 2.6% when compared to May 2016.

The EUR/USD pair kept retreating after nearing a major long-term resistance last week, the 1.1460 region, but a sustainable slide is not yet clear. Intraday technical readings show that the risk remains towards the upside, as the pair failed to regain the 1.1340 level, the 38.2% retracement of its latest bullish run and now the immediate resistance, whilst the 20 SMA in the 4 hours chart accelerated south above the current level. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart have managed to bounce some, but remain well below their mid-lines. The critical support remains to be 1.1290, June 28th low, with a break below it required to confirm a steeper decline.

Support levels: 1.1290 1.1250 1.1210

Resistance levels: 1.1340 1.1380 1.1420

