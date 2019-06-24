EUR/USD Current price: 1.1392
- German IFO Survey showed Business Confidence decline in June to its lowest since late 2014.
- USD pressured amid mounting tensions between the US and Iran.
The EUR/USD pair is trading at levels last seen in March this year, not far from the 1.1400 figure, despite European data released this Monday confirmed the sour tone of the German economy. The IFO Business Confidence Index declined to 97.4 in June, better than the 97.3 expected, although its lowest since late 2014. Expectations also worsened, although the assessment of the current conditions improved to 100.8. The greenback remains as the weakest currency across the FX board, as investors keep pricing in a rate cut in the US. The fact that the dollar was trading at multi-month highs ahead of the news exacerbated its following decline as investors rushed to take profits out of the table.
Equities are choppy, as investors are doubting about any progress the US and China could achieve on their trade relationship, while they also concerned about mounting tensions between the US and Iran after President Trump has threatened to impose more sanctions on Iran. Such concerns maintain US Treasury yields under pressure, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note at 2.03%.
Ahead of Wall Street's opening, the US has just released the Chicago Fed National Activity Index for May, which came in at -0.05, better than the -0.37 expected and the previous -0.48. Pending of release is the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for June, foreseen at 4.8 vs. the previous -5.3.
The EUR/USD pair has advanced roughly 30 pips this Monday, maintaining a bullish short-term stance according to the 4 hours chart, as it keeps advancing above all of its moving averages, and with the 20 SMA extending its gains above the larger ones. Technical indicators lack directional strength, with the RSI holding within overbought levels and the Momentum having barely corrected from extreme levels. The pair has now an immediate resistance in the 1.1420 price zone, ahead of a long-term relevant area around 1.1460.
Support levels: 1.1360 1.1325 1.1295
Resistance levels: 1.1420 1.1460 1.1500
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
